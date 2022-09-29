Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
32.80 EUR   -3.53%
04:14aZavarovalnica Triglav D D : AM Best affirms the credit rating of “A” with a stable medium-term outlook
PU
09/16Triglav Osiguruvanje AD, Skopje announced that it expects to receive €2.356 million in funding from Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d.
CI
08/19Zavarovalnica Triglav D D : Amendments to the Corporate Governance System and Policy of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : AM Best affirms the credit rating of “A” with a stable medium-term outlook

09/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following its regular annual revision, the AM Best credit rating agency re-affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a" (Excellent) of both Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d. and Pozavarovalnica Triglav Re d.d. Both credit ratings have a stable medium-term outlook, which reflects the agency's expectations that the Triglav Group will maintain strong operating performance in the medium term, a very strong balance sheet and its dominant market position in Slovenia and the broader region.

AM Best rated all individual elements of the overall credit rating as high as the year before and substantiated them in a similar way.

The Triglav Group's balance sheet strength was assessed as very strong and its operating performance as strong, the impact of both the business profile and the state's majority holding on the credit rating as neutral, and enterprise risk management as appropriate given the scope of its operations as well as the Group's chosen risk profile. By affirming the high credit rating of Pozavarovalnica Triglav Re, AM Best highlighted its strategic importance for the Triglav Group, pointing out how well integrated it is into the Group.

The assessment of a very strong balance sheet is based on the Group's risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is at its strongest level. The Group has a prudent reserving approach and good financial flexibility with access to equity and bond markets. Furthermore, in its life insurance portfolio, the Group has been constantly reducing its exposure to products with a guaranteed return in recent years.

According to AM Best, the Group effectively benefits from the advantages of economies of scale in its operations, which stem from its leading position in the region and Slovenia. The Group's strong operating performance has been driven by excellent non-life insurance technical earnings in the domestic market and by healthy investment income in this segment. Moreover, in other markets, the Group is increasing its volume and improving its operations, also by using additional distribution channels. AM Best assesses that the Group is well diversified both in terms of products/services and geographical areas.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
04:14aZavarovalnica Triglav D D : AM Best affirms the credit rating of “A” with a st..
PU
09/16Triglav Osiguruvanje AD, Skopje announced that it expects to receive €2.356 millio..
CI
08/19Zavarovalnica Triglav D D : Amendments to the Corporate Governance System and Policy of Za..
PU
08/18Zavarovalnica Triglav D D : Unaudited Interim Report of the Triglav Group and Zavarovalnic..
PU
08/18Zavarovalnica Triglav D D : Growth in business volume and stable business results despite ..
PU
08/18Zavarovalnica Triglav D D : Financial report of the Triglav Group for H1 2022
PU
08/09Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/27Triglav Osiguranje d.d. announced that it has received BAM 1.9558 million in funding fr..
CI
05/24Triglav Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/24Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 745 M 718 M 718 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,80 €
Average target price 37,60 €
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Managers and Directors
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Andrej Andoljsek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Stebernak Member-Supervisory Board
Toma Bencina Member-Supervisory Board
Jure Valjavec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.-10.87%718
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION16.03%69 663
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-14.60%36 926
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.97%36 041
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.24%35 891
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.24%33 468