Zavarovalnica Triglav dd is Slovenian-based company principally engaged in the insurance and financial services. Zavarovalnica Triglav dd is the controlling company of the Triglav Group which offers insurance, asset management and banking services. Zavarovalnica Triglav dd, Zdrastvena zavarovalnica dd and Pozavarovalnica Triglav Re dd provide wealth, life, voluntary additional pension and health insurances. The insurance sector of the Company also operates in the Czech Republic, Croatia, Bosnia and Hercegovina, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia. Through Triglav DZU ddo, Triglav Nalozbe financna druzba dd and Triglav nepremicnine dd the Company provides investment fund management, real estate and banking services. As of June 22, 2012, the Company acquired a 100% stake in Investicijsko podjetje, Trgovanje z lastnimi nepremicninami doo from Sava dd.