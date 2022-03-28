Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Children from across Slovenia cheer on our ski jumping heroes

As part of the "Children of Triglav at Planica" campaign, the 41st generation of schoolchildren attended the Ski Jumping World Cup Finals. After a two-year hiatus, the roars of the visiting crowds are even louder, emotions are running even higher and the cheers are even more uproarious. The Ski Association of Slovenia recognised the campaign through which Zavarovalnica Triglav has been encouraging young ski jumping supporters to lead an active and healthy lifestyle ever since 1979 in the valley under the Ponce mountains as a model example of collaboration and thus rewarded the insurance company with a Skier of Bloke statuette.

The statuette is the highest accolade an individual or an organisation can receive for a remarkable sports achievement or contribution to the development of ski sports. "Over the past decades, Zavarovalnica Triglav's the 'Children of Triglav at Planica' project brought ski jumping, Planica and Slovenia's greatest sports festival closer to thousands of children and generations, who will cherish this experience forever. By cultivating their appreciation of Planica, these children enjoy returning to the loveliest valley in the world even years later, with their families, and quite a few of them become so thrilled by ski jumping that they choose it as their sports career. Many go on to win medals at major competitions, proving that this is a project par excellence," Uroš Zupan, Director of the Ski Association of Slovenia, said about the "Children of Triglav at Planica" campaign upon bestowing the Skier of Bloke statuette.

A partnership that's building a safer future

Slovenia's largest insurance company has had close ties with ski jumping at Planica ever since 1968. A little over a decade later, Zavarovalnica Triglav took the very first generation of around 800 schoolchildren to the valley under the Ponce mountains. To the present day, Zavarovalnica Triglav's support has enabled attendance at Slovenia's largest sports festival to more than 104,000 people, mostly primary school children with their teachers and carers, as well as some persons with special needs. Through their long-standing partnership, the Ski Association of Slovenia and Zavarovalnica Triglav strengthen the awareness of young people about the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle and strive to create a healthier and thus safer future for many generations.

"Zavarovalnica Triglav has been connected with ski jumping at Planica for more than half a century. Throughout this long-term partnership, we have been developing activities that bring added value to many supporters of this sport when they come to Planica. As a result, we have been involved in forming one of the most wonderful images at Planica for more than four decades: the youngest spectators, admiring our ski jumping heroes, spending time with one another in the great outdoors and helping to create a unique experience. In addition, we have brought the '40 days without alcohol' campaign to this, Slovenia's greatest sports event, for the fifth time running via the Vse bo v redu (Everything Will Be Fine) institute, calling on sports fans to give up alcohol and enabling them voluntary use of breathalysers. The activities we carry out at Planica are part of our insurance company's sustainable operations. Together with our partner of many years, the Ski Association of Slovenia, we are headed towards a safer and more sustainable future," Tadej Čoroli, member of Zavarovalnica Triglav's Management Board, described the long-lived connection between Triglav and Planica.

More than 4,000 children of Triglav at Planica this year

This year, more than 4,000 people visited Planica with Zavarovalnica Triglav under its "Children of Triglav at Planica" campaign, including over 3,770 children with their teachers and carers, 11 large families, and around 200 people with special needs.