Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Get ready for the 9th Triglav Run with top basketball players

Running enthusiasts, recreational athletes and others keen to follow a (more) healthy lifestyle will have the chance to prepare for the 9th Triglav Run in nine towns across Slovenia. Edo Murić, Jaka Blažič, Žiga Dimec and Luka Rupnik will join the former duathlete and renowned athletics coach Klemen Dolenc in one of the free, professionally-led running practices and encourage recreational sports enthusiasts to follow an active lifestyle.

The runners will meet on Thrusday, 26 August, at 6 pm in front of the renovated Elegans Hotel Brdo in Brdo pri Kranju. The free running practice is open to the public. To participate, runners should register at https://www.triglavtek.si/sl/vadbe.

Preparations for five running challenges

Running preparations are being held in nine towns from Murska Sobota to Koper in order to help runners prepare for the five running challenges of the 9th Triglav Run. Runners can run individually in a half marathon or the 10 km run or in teams of three with their friends or co-workers in the 3x3.4 km relay race. With their family members, they can participate in the 3.4 km family run. The youngest runners can run in the 350 or 700 metre Kuža Pazi free children's runs, either alone or accompanied by their parents.

Runners who prefer to train on their own can access a training calendar at Triglavtek.si. The same website offers professional advice in the form of digital consultation recordings.

Registration for the 9th Triglav Run is open

Recreation enthusiasts of all generations can register for the 9th Triglav Run at the regular price up until 21 August, but later registration will be open until 3 September. Runners can register at https://www.triglavtek.si/sl/prijava.

The organisers are getting ready for the 9th Triglav Run with optimism, enthusiasm and the desire to carry out the event for runners of all generations. However, the safety and health of the runners is their top priority. In accordance with the latest guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19, only the vaccinated, recovered and tested can enter the event location. The organisers will offer free testing to runners and visitors at the number tag pick-up and/or upon entering the event location.