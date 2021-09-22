Log in
    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : New playgrounds for the Children of Triglav in the Municipalities of Zagorje and Tabor

09/22/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Playgrounds filled with children's laughter simply need fun slides, swings and other colourful equipment! With the aim of making playgrounds safe, Zavarovalnica Triglav's Children of Triglav campaign brings joy to children and their parents by opening and renovating children's playgrounds all across Slovenia, ensuring carefree and safe outdoor play.
Mascot teaches children about safety
The children from the Tabor primary school and preschool were happy to see new playground equipment, installed next to the school playground and the Razgan playground. With Zavarovalnica Triglav's help, the Municipality of Tabor installed a new wooden train, two swings and a playhouse with a slide. "For a decade, the Children of Triglav campaign has been renovating and opening new playgrounds where families, children, adolescents and those young at heart can playfully spend quality free time," said Srečko Potočnik, the head of the representation of Zavarovalnica Triglav's Velenje office. The children were particularly excited to see that he was accompanied by the well-known mascot, a yellow dog called Kuža Pazi, who used the opportunity to raise the children's awareness about road safety.

New playground equipment and renovated school playground
The Municipality of Trbovlje was also in need of new playground equipment, since the existing was weathered and old. With Zavarovalnica Triglav's help, the pupils of the Tone Okrogar Primary School can now play in a renovated playground. "The playground equipment we purchased with the funds donated by Zavarovalnica Triglav will be used by our youngest pupils during school time to develop their physical skills. In the afternoon, all children will be able to enjoy the playground - this is the only playground in the school's local community. The children are very happy to have this new playground equipment and the renovated school playground. They can now spend their school time as well as free time in a nice and safe environment in nature," said Nataša Grošelj, the primary school's principal.

And that's not all!
Fifteen more renovated playgrounds will be opened by Slovenia's largest insurer as part of the Children of Triglav project. The aim is to enable children to enjoy an even safer, happier and more play-filled childhood.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 122 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,53%
Capitalization 754 M 883 M 884 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 322
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,20 €
Average target price 39,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Managers and Directors
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Andrej Andoljsek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Celar Member-Supervisory Board
Igor Stebernak Member-Supervisory Board
Branko Gorjan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.10.67%883
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-6.89%53 876
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.39.88%45 292
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION17.89%38 320
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.98%38 165
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.04%37 765