Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : New playgrounds for the Children of Triglav in the Municipalities of Zagorje and Tabor

Playgrounds filled with children's laughter simply need fun slides, swings and other colourful equipment! With the aim of making playgrounds safe, Zavarovalnica Triglav's Children of Triglav campaign brings joy to children and their parents by opening and renovating children's playgrounds all across Slovenia, ensuring carefree and safe outdoor play.

Mascot teaches children about safety

The children from the Tabor primary school and preschool were happy to see new playground equipment, installed next to the school playground and the Razgan playground. With Zavarovalnica Triglav's help, the Municipality of Tabor installed a new wooden train, two swings and a playhouse with a slide. "For a decade, the Children of Triglav campaign has been renovating and opening new playgrounds where families, children, adolescents and those young at heart can playfully spend quality free time," said Srečko Potočnik, the head of the representation of Zavarovalnica Triglav's Velenje office. The children were particularly excited to see that he was accompanied by the well-known mascot, a yellow dog called Kuža Pazi, who used the opportunity to raise the children's awareness about road safety.

New playground equipment and renovated school playground

The Municipality of Trbovlje was also in need of new playground equipment, since the existing was weathered and old. With Zavarovalnica Triglav's help, the pupils of the Tone Okrogar Primary School can now play in a renovated playground. "The playground equipment we purchased with the funds donated by Zavarovalnica Triglav will be used by our youngest pupils during school time to develop their physical skills. In the afternoon, all children will be able to enjoy the playground - this is the only playground in the school's local community. The children are very happy to have this new playground equipment and the renovated school playground. They can now spend their school time as well as free time in a nice and safe environment in nature," said Nataša Grošelj, the primary school's principal.

And that's not all!

Fifteen more renovated playgrounds will be opened by Slovenia's largest insurer as part of the Children of Triglav project. The aim is to enable children to enjoy an even safer, happier and more play-filled childhood.