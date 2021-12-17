Log in
    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : On a virtual tour of the world on foot

12/17/2021 | 02:39am EST
As has become tradition, the Kranj regional office of Zavarovalnica Triglav donated funds for charitable purposes at the end of the year. This year's donation supports the project carried out by the Osnovna šola Helene Puhar Kranj primary school entitled "I'm Walking and Discovering the World". Pupils and staff of the only school in Kranj with adapted programme are walking to "collect" metres and kilometres to illustrate travelling around the globe with the sum of the distances they cover.

"Exploration of the world enriches us and expands our horizons. Combined with physical activity, it becomes more than just a pleasant experience, as it also contributes to our health. Education and promoting a healthy lifestyle and curiosity through various projects are important parts of creating a better everyday life and a safer future. In these efforts, our insurance company always keeps in mind the most vulnerable groups of people, such as pupils with special needs," Mihaela Perčič, Director of the Kranj regional office of Zavarovalnica Triglav, said about the donation made to the Osnovna šola Helene Puhar Kranj primary school.

Walking your way to knowledge and health
By illustrating the distance walked, the pupils and staff of the Osnovna šola Helene Puhar Kranj primary school are travelling from one place to another and learning about the various places, states and continents through interdisciplinary integration. The content of the operative part of the project is defined as a virtual trip around Slovenia.

To make the programme even more appealing, it is supported with modern technology in the form of pedometers, which are devices used to count steps, and sports watches with a GPS tracking feature. These accessories motivate the pupils even more in their walking and exercise pursuits. The school plans to continue the project in future years. Their aim is to make walking part of the pupils' and their families' lifestyle.

"With this project, we provided our pupils with an extra motivational boost to exercise in the fresh air. Ever since the project began, every step made is more than a mere step. It's a part of something greater, something more interesting. Among the many positive effects of the project, I'd especially like to mention that the pupils are spending more time outdoors, they are physically active, healthier, they have improved their stamina and are more connected with one another," Janez Cuderman, Headmaster of the Osnovna šola Helene Puhar Kranj primary school is rightfully proud to report.

Twenty-four years of charitable efforts
Slovenia's biggest insurer is closely involved, through its network of regional offices, in the local environments in which it operates. While working on preserving a stable business, it constantly endeavours to help the socially disadvantaged and to seek dialogue with the local population. For 24 years already, the Kranj regional office of Zavarovalnica Triglav has been helping vulnerable groups and supporting humanitarian projects at the end of each year.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
