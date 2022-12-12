Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
34.90 EUR   +0.58%
02:43aZavarovalnica Triglav D D : Resignation of two Supervisory Board members
PU
11/25Zavarovalnica Triglav D D : Triglav excels at reporting on sustainability and communication
PU
11/22Zavarovalnica Triglav D D : Unaudited Interim Report of Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d., and the Triglav Group for the Period from 1/1/2022 to 30/9/2022
PU
Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Resignation of two Supervisory Board members

12/12/2022 | 02:43am EST
In order to ensure the proper implementation of the nomination procedures, they are submitting an irrevocable letter of resignation effective as of the date on which the Supervisory Board approves the Triglav Group's annual report for 2022, or as of 31 March 2023 at the latest. The effective date of their resignation and termination of their term of office as Supervisory Board members shall be the date of the regular annual General Meeting of Shareholders (which, according to the Company's financial calendar for 2023, is planned to take place on 6 June 2023), but not later than 30 June 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 793 M 835 M 835 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 290
Free-Float 36,9%
Technical analysis trends ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,90 €
Average target price 37,60 €
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
Managers and Directors
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Andrej Andoljsek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Stebernak Member-Supervisory Board
Toma Bencina Member-Supervisory Board
Jure Valjavec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.-5.16%835
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION26.04%75 696
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.94%46 444
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.68%43 507
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.30.87%41 117
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.26%34 093