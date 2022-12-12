Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Resignation of two Supervisory Board members

In order to ensure the proper implementation of the nomination procedures, they are submitting an irrevocable letter of resignation effective as of the date on which the Supervisory Board approves the Triglav Group's annual report for 2022, or as of 31 March 2023 at the latest. The effective date of their resignation and termination of their term of office as Supervisory Board members shall be the date of the regular annual General Meeting of Shareholders (which, according to the Company's financial calendar for 2023, is planned to take place on 6 June 2023), but not later than 30 June 2023.