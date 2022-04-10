Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : State recognition for health and safety at work

Zavarovalnica Triglav has proved itself once again, joining the company of the best with its Zavarujmo zdravje (Protecting Health) programme. The Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities bestowed on the insurance company a state recognition as part of the Healthy Workplaces Good Practice Awards 2020-2022 competition, whose central theme was prevention and management of work-related musculoskeletal disorders and comprehensive regulation of health and safety at work.

The national competition took place within the European Healthy Workplaces Campaign 2020-2022, which ran under the slogan "Healthy Workplaces Lighten the Load".

Zavarovalnica Triglav is extremely proud of the recognition. "The many measures we have adopted in the area of health protection at the insurance company contribute to Triglav staff remaining active and healthy. By approaching the issue of safety responsibly, we are raising the level of safety-related culture within our organisation. At the same time, we are aware of the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle, both at work and in our personal lives," Marica Makoter, member of the Zavarovalnica Triglav Management Board and Employee Representative, said upon receiving the recognition,

adding: "All of our measures are helping us to achieve a higher level of satisfaction and commitment. We are pleased that we, the employees, feel good in our working environment. And that's not all, as we also enjoy many benefits within our internal Triglav.smo programme, which, after a decade of operation, was recognised as part of the company's strategic initiative that connects us and proves that it's great to be part of the Triglav staff."

The insurance company attributes this achievement to the team of Triglav employees in charge of health protection and to the numerous activities aimed at promoting workplace health that are carried out through the Triglav.smo programme. The good practice the company presented at the competition encompasses several measures and methods intended to improve health-related issues and maintain the employees' physical and mental health.

Zavarovalnica Triglav is happy that its efforts to establish a culture of safety have been noticed beyond the company itself. At the same time, the recognition serves as an encouragement for it to continue striving to realise its strategic policies, which include developing the organisational culture. By doing so, the company continues to form its highly successful and service-oriented organisational culture that supports strategic and business objectives and an organisational setting that encourages healthy, happy and committed colleagues to develop their skills and competences so that they can successfully achieve their goals.