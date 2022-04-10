Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  04-07
40.70 EUR    0.00%
03/31ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Record results and increased volume of business in 2021
PU
03/30ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Proposed dividend for Zavarovalnica Triglav shareholders
PU
03/28ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Children from across Slovenia cheer on our ski jumping heroes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : State recognition for health and safety at work

04/10/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zavarovalnica Triglav has proved itself once again, joining the company of the best with its Zavarujmo zdravje (Protecting Health) programme. The Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities bestowed on the insurance company a state recognition as part of the Healthy Workplaces Good Practice Awards 2020-2022 competition, whose central theme was prevention and management of work-related musculoskeletal disorders and comprehensive regulation of health and safety at work.

The national competition took place within the European Healthy Workplaces Campaign 2020-2022, which ran under the slogan "Healthy Workplaces Lighten the Load".

Zavarovalnica Triglav is extremely proud of the recognition. "The many measures we have adopted in the area of health protection at the insurance company contribute to Triglav staff remaining active and healthy. By approaching the issue of safety responsibly, we are raising the level of safety-related culture within our organisation. At the same time, we are aware of the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle, both at work and in our personal lives," Marica Makoter, member of the Zavarovalnica Triglav Management Board and Employee Representative, said upon receiving the recognition,

adding: "All of our measures are helping us to achieve a higher level of satisfaction and commitment. We are pleased that we, the employees, feel good in our working environment. And that's not all, as we also enjoy many benefits within our internal Triglav.smo programme, which, after a decade of operation, was recognised as part of the company's strategic initiative that connects us and proves that it's great to be part of the Triglav staff."

The insurance company attributes this achievement to the team of Triglav employees in charge of health protection and to the numerous activities aimed at promoting workplace health that are carried out through the Triglav.smo programme. The good practice the company presented at the competition encompasses several measures and methods intended to improve health-related issues and maintain the employees' physical and mental health.

Zavarovalnica Triglav is happy that its efforts to establish a culture of safety have been noticed beyond the company itself. At the same time, the recognition serves as an encouragement for it to continue striving to realise its strategic policies, which include developing the organisational culture. By doing so, the company continues to form its highly successful and service-oriented organisational culture that supports strategic and business objectives and an organisational setting that encourages healthy, happy and committed colleagues to develop their skills and competences so that they can successfully achieve their goals.

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 16:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
03/31ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Record results and increased volume of business in 2021
PU
03/30ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Proposed dividend for Zavarovalnica Triglav shareholders
PU
03/28ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Children from across Slovenia cheer on our ski jumping heroes
PU
03/24NLB Reportedly Suspends Sale of Asset Management Unit
CI
03/23ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Primary school children to fill the stands in Planica once aga..
PU
03/22ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Improving road safety in towns, villages and at dangerous leve..
PU
03/10ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Dare to join the Young Hopes!
PU
03/02TRIGLAV GROUP IN 2021 : Record results, increased volume of business and strong profit gro..
PU
03/02Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/09LET'S SECURE THE FUTURE : More than 100 partners join forces for a better tomorrow
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 924 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5 154
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,70 €
Average target price 39,00 €
Spread / Average Target -4,18%
Managers and Directors
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Andrej Andoljsek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Stebernak Member-Supervisory Board
Toma Bencina Member-Supervisory Board
Jure Valjavec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.10.60%1 005
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION15.45%69 314
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.04%50 906
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.17%44 358
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.35%39 506
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.10%36 058