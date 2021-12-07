Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Supporting education and innovation for a safer future

For eight years now, Zavarovalnica Triglav has been supporting prevention projects nationwide through their "For A Better Tomorrow" New Year campaign. As part of these efforts, it places considerable emphasis on education, raising awareness and various innovations. Triglav's Novo Mesto regional office will help give a fresh boost to expert workshops within the Novo Mesto counselling service for pupils and parents, while the Novo Mesto Lions Club will allocate the funds raised in their New Year campaign to the development of a device to help enable independent movement for blind people.

"The driving force behind Zavarovalnica Triglav's work is creating a safer future. This aim is also pursued by the traditional 'For a Better Tomorrow' campaign, the purpose of which is to provide help where it is most needed. We want to support the local community by identifying people's needs in a timely manner and providing solutions to their problems. Because we keep all social groups in mind as we realise our mission, we strive to take care of the most vulnerable people amongst us as well, namely people with special needs," David Toporš, Director of Zavarovalnica Triglav's Novo Mesto regional office, elaborated on the latest New Year campaign.

Providing young people with knowledge and power

At the Novo Mesto counselling service for pupils and parents, funds will be provided for the implementation of expert workshops under the title THIS IS ME. The workshops are intended to help young people and relieve their psychological, emotional and learning burdens. It's a programme that's focused on the development of adolescents' positive self-image, social and communication skills, and mental health in the broadest sense possible. The counselling service finds that adolescents who are separated from their families or come from environments that don't support their development properly are in much greater distress.

"The changes, which are the greatest constant in adolescence, coupled with the circumstances brought about by the coronavirus, have resulted in increasing anguish faced by the young people. That's why the need for services such as this programme is greater than ever before. We are here for the people who use our services whenever they need us. People come to us for help and strength," explained Mateja Petric, Head of the Novo Mesto counselling service as she outlined their mission.

Greater independence for blind people through innovation

In the framework of its prevention campaign, Zavarovalnica Triglav will allocate funds to the Novo Mesto Lions Club, a co-investor in the Visus development group. Visus is developing a smart device called SWM (See with Me), which will help blind people detect obstacles and monitor events in their vicinity, thereby enabling them greater independence. The Visus group includes two Novo Mesto Grammar School students, Nik Stanojević and Val Vidmar, who want to present a new generation of technologically perfected aids. Their priority is to improve the world by applying advanced technologies.

"In the process of developing the aid, we met with several different companies, clubs and individuals who made our work significantly easier and faster. They made it possible for us to keep developing ourselves as well as our invention. We will continue to develop our idea and make sure blind and visually impaired people in Slovenia and worldwide receive help," Val Vidmar and Nik Stanojević, members of the Visus development group, highlighted their mission.

Eight years of the campaign and more than 200 projects

Slovenia's largest insurer has been running their "For A Better Tomorrow" New Year prevention campaign for eight years now. In the last seven years, Zavarovalnica Triglav supported more than 180 prevention projects nationwide, with a further 25 receiving support this year, making a total of more than 200. In recent years, the company has co-financed the purchase of defibrillators, ultrasound and ECG machines and other life-saving medical devices, supported a large number of other projects in the fields of healthcare, civil protection, flood mitigation and road safety, and helped numerous fire brigades around the country.