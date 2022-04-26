Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Two Gold Quills for excellence in communication

The jury of experts recognised the excellence of the digital publication of the 2020 annual report. The publication, titled "We are Together. At Every Moment" and the fruit of collaboration between Zavarovalnica Triglav and Studio Kernel, is focused on the commitment and solidarity of Triglav's employees, associates and partners. In the demanding conditions of the pandemic, they managed to achieve high customer satisfaction and, with their testimonies, also took part in the creation of the annual report. Zavarovalnica Triglav and Studio Kernel also received an award for the integrated online approach to the annual report, and the effective and imaginative use of online tools.

