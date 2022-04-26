Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZVTG   SI0021111651

ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.

(ZVTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  04-25
41.10 EUR   +0.24%
01:22pZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Two Gold Quills for excellence in communication
PU
04/22ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Best asset manager and best funds 2022
PU
04/21ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Eur 41.30
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zavarovalnica Triglav d d : Two Gold Quills for excellence in communication

04/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) announced the recipients of Gold Quill awards for excellence in strategic communication. Zavarovalnica Triglav was among the winners of the prestigious awards in recognition of its 2020 annual report.

The jury of experts recognised the excellence of the digital publication of the 2020 annual report. The publication, titled "We are Together. At Every Moment" and the fruit of collaboration between Zavarovalnica Triglav and Studio Kernel, is focused on the commitment and solidarity of Triglav's employees, associates and partners. In the demanding conditions of the pandemic, they managed to achieve high customer satisfaction and, with their testimonies, also took part in the creation of the annual report. Zavarovalnica Triglav and Studio Kernel also received an award for the integrated online approach to the annual report, and the effective and imaginative use of online tools.

1/ 1

Disclaimer

Zavarovalnica Triglav dd published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
01:22pZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Two Gold Quills for excellence in communication
PU
04/22ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Best asset manager and best funds 2022
PU
04/21ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Eur 41.30
PU
04/21ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Full compliance with sanctions and not renewing existing or en..
PU
04/21ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Convocation of the Regular Annual General Meeting of Zavaroval..
PU
04/15ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Registration for the Jubilee Tenth Triglav Run opens
PU
04/10ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : State recognition for health and safety at work
PU
03/31ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Record results and increased volume of business in 2021
PU
03/30ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Proposed dividend for Zavarovalnica Triglav shareholders
PU
03/28ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Children from across Slovenia cheer on our ski jumping heroes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 931 M 992 M 998 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5 154
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Duration : Period :
Zavarovalnica Triglav, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,10 €
Average target price 39,00 €
Spread / Average Target -5,11%
Managers and Directors
Andrej Slapar Chairman-Management Board
Andrej Andoljsek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Stebernak Member-Supervisory Board
Toma Bencina Member-Supervisory Board
Jure Valjavec Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV, D.D.11.68%998
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION7.71%64 664
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.4.96%48 117
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.51%41 859
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.26%36 379
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.07%36 040