At the 49th General Meeting of Shareholders of Zavarovalnica Triglav d.d., the shareholders supported the Management Board's and the Supervisory Board's proposal to pay EUR 1.75 gross dividend per share. The General Meeting of Shareholders took note of the 2023 Annual Report, granted a discharge to both the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for 2023, appointed two new Supervisory Board members, shareholder representatives, and approved the remuneration policy.

At today's 49th General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders passed the Management Board's and the Supervisory Board's proposal to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.75 gross per share, which represents a 5% dividend yield. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders appearing in the Company's share register on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 (the ex-dividend date is Monday, 17 June 2024). Andrej Slapar, President of the Management Board of Zavarovalnica Triglav, said: "I would like to thank the shareholders for their trust. The decision to pay a dividend this year aligns with the Company's guideline to implement its dividend policy in a consistent manner. In doing so, the shareholders duly took note of the opinion of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board that the financial stability and the conditions for the Group's growth and development would be ensured even after the dividend payout. After a challenging year, we plan to deliver this year's results in line with our strategy. This was first confirmed by the promising results of the first quarter."

The shareholders took note of the Annual Report of the Triglav Group and Zavarovalnica Triglav for 2023 and granted a discharge to both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for 2023. Two new Supervisory Board members, shareholder representatives, were appointed: Rok Ponikvar, whose term of office will start on 2 September 2024, and Barbara Nose, who was appointed based on a shareholder proposal at the General Meeting and whose term of office will start on 4 June 2024. In addition, the shareholders took note of the appointment of new Supervisory Board members, employee representatives.

The General Meeting of Shareholders also approved the Company's remuneration policy and adopted the remuneration report for 2023.

No challenging actions were announced at the General Meeting of Shareholders.