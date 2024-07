ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) is a Sweden-based energy company. ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) is an energy company for green energy production. The company's business model aims to realize countries' environmental goals through the establishment of waste gasification and incineration plants that produce green electricity and heat. Zazz Energy sells turnkey facilities including construction, installation, training, and service. In addition to this, Zazz Energy can also own and operate plants under its own auspices, in local markets where this is advantageous, which then means that Zazz Energy itself produces green electricity and heat, and in some cases also biochar and wood vinegar, which is sold directly to the customer of the Company.

Sector Electric Utilities