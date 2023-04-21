ZB Financial : 2023 FY Results & Audit Report

AUDITED INFLATION ADJUSTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Total assets
|
Total capital and reserves
|
Net profit after tax
85% 114% 389%
|
31 Dec 2022
|
|
31 Dec 2022
|
|
31 Dec 2022
|
ZW$321bn
|
|
ZW$148.37bn
|
|
ZW$34.71bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Dec 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2021
|
ZW$173.60bn
|
|
ZW$69.20bn
|
|
ZW$7.10bn
|
Return on equity
|
Liquidity ratio
|
Cost to income ratio
|
19pps
|
10pps
|
11pps
|
31 Dec 2022
|
|
31 Dec 2022
|
|
31 Dec 2022
|
32%
|
72%
|
58%
|
31 Dec 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2021
|
|
31 Dec 2021
|
13%
|
62%
|
69%
pps - percentage points
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
I am pleased to present the performance of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022. The Group delivered strong financial results despite the domestic economic challenges.
Operating Environment:
The domestic economy is estimated to have grown by 4% in 2022, underpinned by output growth in mining (10%), construction (10.5%), and accommodation and food services (56.3%). The country benefitted from an above average agriculture season, which culminated in good output in key crops, including wheat and tobacco.
Furthermore, the economy registered significant improvements in foreign currency receipts, upwards of US$11.6bn according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Export earnings and Diaspora remittances were amongst the major contributors of the record foreign currency receipts achieved in 2022.
Partly as a result of the improved foreign currency receipts, and in part as a result of continued depreciation of the local currency, the economy recorded an increase in the use of USD currency for trade, with the RBZ estimating that close to 70% of transactions are now being conducted in hard currency.
Meanwhile, annual inflation remained high during the year under review, rising from 60.6% in January 2022 to 243.75% as at December 2022. There was however an improvement in month on month inflation which rose from 5.3% in January 2022 to a peak of 30.7% in June 2022, before progressively reducing to a yearly low of 1.8% in November 2022 and ending the year at 2.4% in December 2022.
Group Performance:
The Group posted a profitable performance for the year. This is detailed in the Group Chief Executive Officer's report.
Capital Requirements:
As at 31 December 2022, all Group companies, with the exception of ZB Building Society, were in compliance with prescribed minimum capital requirements. The Group is still working to consolidate all its banking operations under one licence, that is, merging ZB Bank Limited, ZB Building Society and Intermarket Banking Corporation.
Dividends:
The Board has declared a final dividend of ZW837.49 cents per share for the year ended 31 December, 2022. This brings the aggregate dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 to ZW914.67 cents per share. A separate dividend notice will be published to this effect.
Compliance & Regulatory Issues:
The Group dealt with all governance issues which were the subject of a Corrective Order issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) on 7 March, 2017 and reviewed in March 2018, and the Corrective order was lifted on the 9th of December 2022, after a satisfactory review by the regulator.
Sustainability:
The Group embarked on a journey of integrating sustainability into its business value chains. The integration goes beyond the current process of attaining the Sustainability Standards Certification Initiative (SSCI) by the European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD). Our goal is to ensure sustainability is fully embedded in our products and services, operations, how we engage with our clients, and business relations. Sustainability will now define how ZB Financial Holdings does business going forward.
Directorate:
Mr K. Maukazuva resigned from the Board on 31 August 2022. I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to him for his distinguished service to the Group.
Mrs Georgina Chikomo, resigned from the Group with effect from the 1st of September 2022. She was the Managing Director for ZB Bank Limited. I wish Mrs Georgina Chikomo success in her future endeavours.
In her stead, Mr Elisha Chibvuri was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for ZB Bank Limited.
The Group underwent an organisational transformation program, which led to a restructure of the organisation.
The Group is now made up of three main clusters, namely Banking, Investment and Insurance Clusters. The following appointments were made for the Chief Executive Officers of the Clusters:
Elisha Chibvuri-Banking Cluster; Tandiwe Masunda-Investments Cluster; and Letwin Mawire-Insurance Cluster.
I pledge the Board's support to Mr E. Chibvuri, Ms T Masunda and Mrs L Mawire and wish them enjoyable and successful terms of office.
Outlook:
In the outlook, the domestic economy is projected to grow by 3.8% in 2023, underpinned by growth in output from the mining, construction, agriculture and accommodation (tourism) sectors. The envisaged growth is mainly premised on normal to above normal rainfall patterns and optimal distribution thereof, favourable international commodity prices, continuance of tight monetary and fiscal policies to engender stability, as well as continued slowdown in inflation, among other factors.
Downside risks to the attainment of projected economic growth outturn for 2023 relate to effects of power shortages and load shedding on production, the continued effects of disruptions in global supply chains and rising global inflation, uncertainty and potentially destabilising effects of the 2023 harmonised national elections, monetary instability (exchange rate depreciation and inflation), unreliable rainfall patterns and distribution, among other factors.
The Group will continue to focus on revenue growth and cost optimisation strategies with an overal aim of growing and strengthening the balance sheet position. The Group will continue with its Organisational Transformation Programme focussing more on improving the effectiveness and efficiencies of back-end systems.
Conclusion:
I would like to express my appreciation to our valued customers and all key stakeholders, for the continued support to the ZBFH Group. I extend my gratitude to Board colleagues, Management and Staff, without whose collective contributions the Group would not have been able to achieve the 2022 performance.
P.Chiromo
Chairman
19 April, 2023
1
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT
Introduction:
The Group's primary financial statements are adjusted for inflation in terms of International Accounting Standard (IAS) - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies.
Historical cost financial statements have been issued for information purposes only.
Performance Outturn:
The Group recorded a 75% increase in total income from ZW$40.343bn in 2021 to ZW$70.542bn in 2022. This positive outturn was achieved on the back of significant rise in trading income and fair value credits.
Net interest income increased by 77%, from ZW$11.359bn in 2021 to ZW$20.050bn in 2022. The performance was underpinned by the growth in the loans and advances book. Gross loan impairment charges to the income statement surged by 229%, from ZW$2.136bn in 2021 to ZW$7.035bn in 2022. As a result, net income from lending activities registered a growth of 41%, from ZW$9.224bn in 2021 to ZW$13.015bn in 2022.
The Group's commissions and fees moved up by 38% from ZW$11.570bn in 2021 to ZW$15.910bn. The improvement in commissions was supported by growth in both number of customers and volume of transactions as a result of the Group's Organisational Transformation Programme journey.
Other operating income improved by 394% from ZW$4.500bn in 2021 to ZW$22.237bn. Other income largely constituted by the realised foreign exchange gains from treasury trading activities and unrealised gains from revaluation of the Group's foreign denominated balances.
Fair value adjustments moved from ZW$12.195bn in 2021 to ZW$15.492bn, as a result of higher fair value gains from investment properties.
Net insurance related earnings increased by 36%, from ZW$2.854bn in 2021, to ZW$3.889bn in 2022, on the back of a 120% rise in gross premiums from ZW$6.814bn in 2021 to ZW$15.014bn in 2022, which was partially off-set by a rise in insurance related expenses by 181% from ZW$3.960bn in 2021 to ZW$11.125bn in 2022.
Meanwhile, operating costs rose by 46% from ZW$27.925bn in 2021 to ZW$40.708bn in 2022, largely on account of the effects of inflation.
Profit from ordinary activities improved by 140%, from ZW$12.418bn in 2021 to ZW$29.834bn in 2022.
Performance was also enhanced by a 1 909% rise in share of associate companies' profit net of tax, from ZW$0.269bn in 2021 to ZW$5.395bn in 2022.
Net profit registered a 391% increase, from ZW$7.074bn attained in 2021 to ZW$34.715bn in 2022.
Meanwhile, total assets for the Group increased by 85% in real terms, to close the year 2022 at ZW$320.964bn. A rebalancing of the asset mix was undertaken during the year through acquisition of Mashonaland Holdings, which saw a 516% increase in investment properties.
Deposits and other related funding account balances grew by 62%, from ZW$67.616bn as at 31 December 2021 to ZW$109.210bn as at 31 December 2022.
Earning assets increased by 95% from ZW$99.353bn as at 31 December 2021 to close the year 2022 at ZW$194.232bn, whilst constituting 61% of total assets (57% at 31 December 2021).
The Group maintained a comfortable liquidity margin of safety, with the ratio of liquid assets to customer deposits being above 60% throughout the year against a prescribed ratio of 30%.
The Group's total equity increased by 114%, from ZW$69.189bn as at 31 December 2021 to ZW$148.370bn as at 31 December 2022, underpinned by the positive performance outturn for the year, as well as gains on the revaluation of properties and equipment.
Operations Review:
Banking Operations:
ZB Bank Limited posted a profit after tax of ZW$14.523bn in 2022, as compared to ZW$6.413bn in 2021. Its total assets stood at ZW$200.360bn as at 31 December 2022, from ZW$127.290bn as at 31 December 2021.
ZB Building Society posted a profit after tax of ZW$4.472bn in 2022, as compared to a profit of ZW$2.807bn in 2021. The Society's total assets stood at ZW$17.742bn as at 31 December 2022, from ZW$10.093bn as at 31 December 2021.
Insurance Operations:
ZB Reinsurance posted a profit after tax of ZW$1.951bn in 2022 compared to ZW$1.538bn in 2021. Its total assets increased in real terms from ZW$6.396bn as at 31 December 2021 to close the year 2022 at ZW$9.945bn.
ZB Life Assurance posted a profit of ZW$2.324bn in 2022, compared to a loss of ZW$0.097bn in 2021. Its total assets increased in real terms from ZW$20.240bn as at 31 December 2021 to ZW$28.094bn as at 31 December 2022.
Strategic Operations:
The Group has adopted a regional expansion strategy, and in November 2022, it successfully launched reinsurance operations in Botswana.
During the year, the Group acquired additional equity interest in Mashonaland Holdings Limited (Mash) and achieved a shareholding of above 50%, granting it control of Mash and subsequently became a subsidiary of the Group with effective 31December 2022.
Internal Processes:
The Group progressed its transformation program during 2022, which entailed a review of its business model and organisational design. The Group's project to re-purpose bank branches into Group-wide customer service centres to enhance customer convenience has been a huge success, and as at end of December 2022, a total of 25 branches had been renovated and converted into customer service centres. The remaining 20 will be done in 2023.
Sustainability:
The Group continue to integrate sustainability across operations; this compels ZBFH to strike a balance between the welfare of the People it serves, the preservation and promotion of the Environment (Planet) in which it operates, and the quest for Value Creation (Profit). Towards this end, the Group is working on attaining certification under the Sustainability Standards Certification Initiative (SSCI) by the European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD) - ZBFH is one of the financial institutions under the RBZ-led SSCI certification program.
The Group adopted a Purpose Statement to "improve lives through service", and its 3 High Impact Goals: "Promote financial inclusion", "Foster investments in Sustainable Infrastructure", and "Stimulate the Real Economy". The goals are structured to ensure ZBFH avails resources towards supporting Government's National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), towards the country's Vision 2030.
To demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, the Group commenced greening its own premises by rolling out solar energy. To date, solar power has been installed at the Group's Head Office, and service centres across the country will be added in 2023.
Further, the Group adopted the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards as a strategy for identifying and being accountable on economic, environmental, social, and governance impacts and opportunities while building shared values with stakeholders. To this effect, the Group has prepared this annual report in accordance with GRI Standards to demonstrate its commitment to corporate sustainability.
Human Capital:
As part of the organisational transformation, the Group reviewed its organisational design, and came up with a new Group Structure supportive of its Strategy going forward. This resulted in an evaluation of jobs, coming up with new jobs and some old jobs falling away, and resultantly there have been redeployments as well as skilling and training to ensure attainment of required skills set.
Despite a challenging operating environment, staff attrition in the Group remained within acceptable levels.
The Group staff complement as at 31 December 2022 stood at 965.
Industrial relations remained cordial during the year under review.
Appreciation:
I extend my gratitude to our valued customers and all key stakeholders for their continued support and commitment to the ZBFH Group.
My deep appreciation also goes to the Group's Staff and Management team for their hard work and dedication which produced the 2022 financial results.
As ZBFH Group team, we undertake to continue living up to our Mission: "to work hard everyday to create happy people", including but not limited to our customers, employees, shareholders, regulators, among all other stakeholders.
Finally, I would like to thank the Board for its valuable contribution and counsel.
S. T. Fungura
Group Chief Executive
19 April, 2023
0143ZBFH