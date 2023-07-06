(A public company incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe under registration number (1278/89)

DIVIDEND NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that at its Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2023, the Company declared a final dividend of ZW914.67 cents per share on 175 190 642 ordinary shares in issue, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022.

The dividend is payable to shareholders registered in the books of the company at the close of business on 21 July 2023. The last day to trade cum-dividend is 18 July 2023 and the ex-dividend date is 19 July 2023.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders on or about the 25th of July 2023.

Shareholders are requested to submit their banking details to our Transfer Secretaries, ZB Transfer Secretaries of 21 Natal Road, First Floor, Avondale, P.O. Box 2540, HARARE.

E-mailaddresses: transfersecretaries@zb.co.zw

Telephone numbers: 08677002001 / 781361-4

By order of the Board

Tinashe F. A. Masiiwa

Group Company Secretary

06 July 2023

ZB Financial Holdings Limited

21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare, Zimbabwe

21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare, ZimbaWbwe, www.zb.co.zw