(A public company incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe under registration number (1278/89)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS OF

ZB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the results of the Thirty-Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 30 June 2023 were as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1 To adopt the 2022 inflation adjusted consolidated and separate financial statements and PASSED statutory reports. 2 To confirm the interim dividend of ZW77.18 cents and final dividend of ZW837.49 cents per PASSED ordinary share, bringing the aggregate dividend to ZW914.67 cents per share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 as recommended by the board. 3 The agenda item on re-election of directors was not considered as the directors did not offer themselves for re-election. 4 To approve the remuneration of the directors for the past financial year. PASSED 5 5.1 To approve the remuneration to KPMG Chartered Accountants PASSED (Zimbabwe), the Company's auditor for the past financial year's audit. 5.2 To re-appoint KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) as the Company's auditor for PASSED the half year period 01 January 2023 to 30 June 2023. 5.3 To Approve the process for the appointment of new Auditors for the Company for the year PASSED ended 31 December 2023. 6 SPECIAL RESOLUTION 6.1 To approve that the Group transfers a balance of ZW$101,292,105.00 presently PASSED accounted for under the "FunctioWnal Currency Translation Reserve" to share premium account.

By Order of the Board

T.F.A. Masiiwa (Mr)

Group Secretary

06 July 2023

