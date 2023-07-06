(A public company incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe under registration number (1278/89)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS OF
ZB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are advised that the results of the Thirty-Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 30 June 2023 were as follows:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
1
To adopt the 2022 inflation adjusted consolidated and separate financial statements and
PASSED
statutory reports.
2
To confirm the interim dividend of ZW77.18 cents and final dividend of ZW837.49 cents per
PASSED
ordinary share, bringing the aggregate dividend to ZW914.67 cents per share in respect of the
financial year ended 31 December 2022 as recommended by the board.
3
The agenda item on re-election of directors was not considered as the directors did not offer
themselves for re-election.
4
To approve the remuneration of the directors for the past financial year.
PASSED
5
5.1
To approve the remuneration to KPMG Chartered Accountants
PASSED
(Zimbabwe), the Company's auditor for the past financial year's audit.
5.2
To re-appoint KPMG Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) as the Company's auditor for
PASSED
the half year period 01 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
5.3
To Approve the process for the appointment of new Auditors for the Company for the year
PASSED
ended 31 December 2023.
6
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
6.1
To approve that the Group transfers a balance of ZW$101,292,105.00 presently
PASSED
accounted for under the "FunctioWnal Currency Translation Reserve" to
share premium account.
By Order of the Board
T.F.A. Masiiwa (Mr)
Group Secretary
06 July 2023
Registered Office: 1st Floor, 21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare.
Transfer Secretaries: ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare.
- +263-(0)867 700 2001 E: zb@zb.co.zw W: www.zb.co.zw
Directors: P. Chiromo(Mrs) (Chairman), *S.T. Fungura (Group Chief Executive), A. Makamure, T. Sibanda, J. Mutevedzi, P.M.V. Wood, L. Zembe, S Dimairho, *E. Mungoni (Mrs) (Group Chief Financial Officer) * Executive.
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare, Zimbabwe, www.zb.co.zw
@zbforyou @zbforyou @zb_foryou @zb_foryou
ZBFH_2054
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ZB Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 08:58:07 UTC.