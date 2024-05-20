(A public company incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe under registration number (1278/89)
FURTHER EXTENSION OF PUBLICATION OF FULL-YEAR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
The Audited Results for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 were due for publication on 31 March 2024 and ZB Financial Holding (ZBFH) will delay the publication of the group results. The delay is due to the need to finalise and conclude the audit of certain account balances for ZB Financial Holdings Limited, arising from IFRS 17 adoption. IFRS 17 adoption mainly affects Insurance components and for ZBFH these comprise ZB Reinsurance Limited and ZB Life Assurance Company.
An extension has been granted by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to publish the Audited Results on or before 31 May 2024.
By order of the Board,
T.F.A Masiiwa
Group General Counsel
17 May 2024
ZB Financial Holdings Limited
21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare, Zimbabwe
