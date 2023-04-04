Advanced search
    ZBFH   ZW0009012007

ZB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ZBFH)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
100.00 ZWL    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

ZB Financial : Notice to Shareholders

04/04/2023 | 04:07am EDT
A public company incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe under registration number (1278/89)

EXTENSION OF PUBLICATION OF FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The Audited Results for the full year to 31 December 2022 were due for publication on 31 March 2023. The delay is due to the need to finalise and conclude the technical audit processes for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. An extension has been granted by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to publish the Audited Results on or before 28 April 2023.

By order of the Board,

T.F.A Masiiwa

Company Secretary

3 April 2023

ZB Financial Holdings Limited

21 Natal Road, Avondale, Harare, Zimbabwe www.zb.co.zw

Disclaimer

ZB Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
