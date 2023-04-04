ZB Financial : Notice to Shareholders

A public company incorporated in the Republic of Zimbabwe under registration number (1278/89)

EXTENSION OF PUBLICATION OF FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

The Audited Results for the full year to 31 December 2022 were due for publication on 31 March 2023. The delay is due to the need to finalise and conclude the technical audit processes for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. An extension has been granted by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to publish the Audited Results on or before 28 April 2023.

By order of the Board,

T.F.A Masiiwa

Company Secretary

3 April 2023