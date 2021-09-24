Log in
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
ZCCM Investments : Further Cautionary Announcements KCM

09/24/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH") are referred to the announcement dated 23 May 2019 concerning ZCCM-IH filing a petition in the High Court of Zambia for the winding up of Konkola Copper Mines PLC ("KCM") on 21 May 2019 (the "Petition") and the appointment by the Court of Mr. Milingo Lungu as provisional liquidator of KCM (the "Provisional Liquidator") and to the announcement dated 23 June 2021 regarding ZCCM-IH's application for leave to appeal against the decision of the Court of appeal.

Disclaimer

ZCCM Investment Holdings plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 83,2 M - -
Net income 2019 438 M - -
Net cash 2019 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 0,32x
Yield 2019 45,8%
Capitalization 2 825 M 170 M -
EV / Sales 2018 23,4x
EV / Sales 2019 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mabvuto Tembo Chipata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Eric Suwilanji Silwamba Chairman
Wilphred K. Katoto Chief Technical Officer
Tapiwa Msusa Chief Investments Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC20.00%170
BHP GROUP-9.55%137 472
RIO TINTO PLC-11.19%109 956
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.20%43 991
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.75%32 431
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.59%25 592