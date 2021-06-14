Log in
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Report
ZCCM Investments : IH-IDC Group Reorganisation Transaction Announcement

06/14/2021 | 07:32am EDT
The Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ('ZCCM-IH' or 'the Company'), wishes to advise the shareholders and the market participants that the Company has signed a Group Restructuring and Reorganization Agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation Limited ('IDC' or the 'Corporation').

Disclaimer

ZCCM Investment Holdings plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 156 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
Net income 2019 270 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2019 685 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,81x
Yield 2019 24,3%
Capitalization 5 730 M 253 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2018 38,5x
EV / Sales 2019 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 691
Free-Float 22,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mabvuto Tembo Chipata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Eric Suwilanji Silwamba Chairman
Wilphred K. Katoto Chief Technical Officer
Tapiwa Msusa Chief Investments Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC73.33%253
BHP GROUP15.37%175 388
RIO TINTO PLC11.86%143 278
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.80%54 989
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.97%36 490
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.70%19 097