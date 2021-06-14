ZCCM Investments : IH-IDC Group Reorganisation Transaction Announcement

The Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ('ZCCM-IH' or 'the Company'), wishes to advise the shareholders and the market participants that the Company has signed a Group Restructuring and Reorganization Agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation Limited ('IDC' or the 'Corporation').

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ZCCM Investment Holdings plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:31:02 UTC.