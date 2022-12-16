Advanced search
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
2022-12-16
1.450 EUR   -2.03%
Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : Changes to the board
AT
01:35pZccm Investments Holdings Plc : Dividend notice
AT
National Bank of Canada Reiterates First Quantum's Outperform Rating After Conversion Of ZCCM's Dividend Rights At Kansanshi To Royalty
MT
Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : CHANGES TO THE BOARD

12/16/2022 | 01:35pm EST
ZCCM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

 
 CHANGES TO THE BOARD

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that Mr. Muchindu Kasongola retired from the Company's Board of Directors (“the Board”) with effect from 25 November 2022. The ZCCM-IH Board thanks Mr. Kasongola for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Furthermore, the Board wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian N. Nalishuwa as Director of the Board effective 7 December 2022. Mr. Nalishuwa is an Investments Professional with key expertise in Investments and Finance, Treasury and Investments, Corporate Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions. His experience spans over twenty (20) years in the power energy, mining and infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors. He is currently Acting Chief Investments Officer at the Industrial Development Corporation (“IDC”), and has in the recent past, acted as Non-Executive Director on the boards of some IDC's subsidiaries and investee companies.

The Board wishes to congratulate Mr. Nalishuwa and is confident that he will diligently discharge his duties as a Director of the Board.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia – 16 December 2022

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)

(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)

Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925 

First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued: 16 December 2022


