    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30:18 2023-03-08 am EST
1.280 EUR   +0.79%
01:05aZccm Investments Holdings Plc : Change in Directorate: Director Masitala Mushinga
AT
02/06Sibanye Stillwater Mulls Mopani Copper Mines Acquisition for Expansion Into Zambia
MT
02/02Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : ZCCM-IH Notice of Change in Company Secretary.
AT
Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : Change in Directorate: Director Masitala Mushinga

03/09/2023 | 01:05am EST
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Announcement”)

ISSUER














 
ZCCM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037

BROKER

Pangaea Securities Limited

[a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

Regulated and Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia

Telephone Number: +260 211 220707 | Website: www.pangaea.co.zm 

AUTHORISATION

Approval for this Announcement has been granted by:

  • The Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia (“SEC”)
  • ZCCM-IH

DISCLAIMER AND RISK WARNING

The announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED ON: 7 March 2023

 CHANGES TO THE BOARD

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that Mr Gregory Chomba Kabwe resigned from the Company's Board of Directors (“the Board”) with effect from 2nd March 2023. During his tenure, Mr Kabwe served as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The ZCCM-IH Board wishes to thank Mr Kabwe for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board wishes to further announce the appointment of Mrs Masitala Nanyangwe Mushinga as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board. Mrs Mushinga was appointed on 7th March 2023. Mrs Mushinga's experience spans over a decade in public debt policy formulation, implementation, and external debt management. Mrs Mushinga is Acting Director- Investment and Debt Management at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning. Previously she served in various roles within the Ministry of Finance and National Planning including as Assistant Director, Principal Economist- External Debt, Investment and Debt Management and Senior Economist among others. Mrs Mushinga holds a Bachelor's Degree- Development Studies, Major and Economics Minor and a Master's Degree in Economic Policy Management, all from the University of Zambia.

The Board is confident that Mrs Mushinga will contribute to the success of the Company's operations and wishes her all the best in her new role as Non-Executive Director.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Acting Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 7 March 2023

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)

(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)

______________________________________________________________

Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925 

First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued: 7 March 2023


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l3CfYMhnZWjHmWppaZ5unGGUnJhklpPIZpKemZJxl5aYnW5impdhl53JZnBpnWtn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78861-zccm-ih-change-in-directorate-07.03.2023-director-mushinga.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
