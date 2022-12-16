Advanced search
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
2022-12-16
1.450 EUR   -2.03%
Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : DIVIDEND NOTICE

12/16/2022 | 01:35pm EST
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

 DIVIDEND NOTICE

At the 18th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held virtually and physically at the Mulungushi Conference Center on the 9 of December 2022, a Final Dividend of ZMW 0.53 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 was approved by the shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings (“ZCCM-IH”).

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and Section 3.11 of the Listing Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange, notice is hereby given that the dividend shall be payable to shareholders registered in the Company's books at the close of business on Friday 3 February 2023.The payment date will be from Monday 6 February 2023. Therefore, the last trading day to be eligible to receive the dividend is Tuesday, 31 January 2023.

To this effect, shareholders are advised to up-date their banking details and addresses. This can be done by getting in touch with our Transfer Agents, Corpserve via email on: info@Corpservezambia.com.zm

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued - 13 December 2022

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)

(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)

______________________________________________________________

Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925 

First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued: 13 December 2022


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZttYpdraZqWy59vaJ2ZZ2RrmJxpxJSZaZPJk5RplsiammtkxZloacqcZnBom25p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77693-12.2-zccm-ih-dividend-annoucement-13.12.2022_lseeuronext.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
