Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-08-03 am EDT
1.280 EUR   -3.76%
11:05aZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Mopani Mines_Summarised Statement on Reserves and Resources.
AN
07/28ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Zccm-ih_indo zambia bank corporate guarantee
AN
07/26ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Zccm-ih_atlas mara corporate guarantee
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : Mopani Mines_Summarised Statement on Reserves and Resources.

08/05/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Person : Natasha Nelson

Contact email : nnelson@sbz.com.zm

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia (“SEC”)
  3. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 05 August 2022

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”]

MOPANI COPPER MINES PLC

SUMMARISED STATEMENT ON RESERVES AND RESOURCES

The shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”), as well as other market participants, are referred to the circular dated 9 March 2021 sent to shareholders giving full details on the Acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines PLC (“Mopani”) by ZCCM-IH (the “Transaction”).

The Board of Directors of ZCCM-IH (the “Board”) informed shareholders that the Company requested SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd (“SRK”) to undertake a technical review of the mining, processing, smelting, and refining Assets (the “Assets”) of Mopani and prepare a Competent Persons Report (“CPR”) that meets the requirements set out in Section 12 of the Listings Requirements of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE).

Accordingly, the Board wishes to inform the market and the shareholders of ZCCM-IH that the CPR has been finalised and the summarised results following the exercise undertaken by SRK of inspecting the reserves and resources of Mopani are presented below.

Table 1- Nkana: Audited Mineral Resource Statement as at 1 January 2022

Area Tonnage (Mt) TCu (%) ASCu (%) TCo (%)
Measured Mineral Resources        
Sulphides 162.1 2.07 - 0.11
Oxides 7.8 2.28 1.30 0.04
Total 170.0 2.08 0.06 0.10
Indicated Mineral Resources        
Sulphides 44.2 2.09 - 0.11
Oxides 1.4 1.86 0.94 0.06
Total 45.7 2.08 0.03 0.11
Inferred Mineral Resources        
Sulphides 38.0 2.04 - 0.11
Oxides 1.6 1.67 0.73 0.04
Total 39.5 2.03 0.03 0.11
Total Mineral Resources        
Sulphides 244.8 2.07   0.11
Oxides 10.8 2.14 1.17 0.04
Total 255.6 2.07 0.05 0.11

 Source: SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.

Table 2 – Mufulira: Audited Mineral Resource Statement as at 1 January 2022

Area Tonnage (Mt) Tcu (%) ASCu (%)
Measured Mineral Resources      
Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 25.53 2.24  
Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 1.06 2.70  
Underground Oxides 8.78 1.19 0.72
Surface oxides 3.03 1.81 0.50
Total 38.39 1.98 0.20
Indicated Mineral Resources      
Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 11.72 2.68  
Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 0.27 2.15  
Underground Oxides 1.97 0.90 0.56
Surface oxides 1.85 1.80 0.48
Total 15.82 2.35 0.13
Inferred Mineral Resources      
Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 13.76 2.66  
Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 0.29 2.48  
Underground Oxides 1.32 0.81 0.51
Surface oxides 1.29 1.76 0.40
Total 16.67 2.44 0.07
Total Mineral Resources      
Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 51.01 2.46  
Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 1.62 2.57  
Underground Oxides 12.07 1.10 0.67
Surface oxides 6.18 1.80 0.47
Total 70.88 2.17 0.16

Source: SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.

Table 3 – Audited Ore Reserve Statement as at 1 January 2022

Category Tonnes Cu Grade Co Grade Copper Cobalt
Mt % % Kt Kt
Nkana North 13.66 1.92 0.13 262.4 17.3
Nkana South 33.87 1.88 0.06 635.9 21.1
Mufulira 9.66 2.10   202.5 0.0
Proved 57.19 1.92 0.07 1,100.8 38.4
Nkana North 8.13 1.95 0.13 158.7 10.6
Nkana South 21.95 1.81 0.08 397.8 17.3
Mufulira 5.99 2.31 0.00 138.7 0.0
Probable 36.08 1.93 0.08 695.2 27.9
Nkana North 21.79 1.93 0.13 421.1 27.9
Nkana South 55.83 1.85 0.07 1,033.7 38.4
Mufulira 15.65 2.18 0.00 341.3 0.0
Total 93.27 1.93 0.07 1,796.0 66.3

Source : SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.

Notes:

  1. Cu - Copper
  2. Co - Cobalt
  3. TCu - Total Copper
  4. TCo - Total Cobalt
  5. AsCu - Acid Soluble Copper
  6. Mt - Million Metric Tonnes
  7. Kt – Thousand Tonnes

The CPR is available to shareholders of ZCCM-IH upon request.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 5 August 2022

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
  T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 05 August 2022

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yW9xY5doaJqdmJxvlZ5tbmZmm2iSk2PGl2bKxGqZacibnZySmpxna5iZZnBmnmdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/75920-zccm-ih-mopani-reserves-and-resources-statement-sens-05082022.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
11:05aZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Mopani Mines_Summarised Statement on Reserves and Resource..
AN
07/28ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Zccm-ih_indo zambia bank corporate guarantee
AN
07/26ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Zccm-ih_atlas mara corporate guarantee
AN
07/13ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Notice of Change in Directorate-Mr M C Muyangwa
AN
07/13ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc Announces Appointment of Muyangwa Charles Muyangwa as Dir..
CI
07/13ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Nomination
CO
06/15ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : ZCCM-Investments Holdings Plc_Market Announcement Engageme..
AN
06/09ZCCM INVESTMENTS : Ih further cautionary announcement_kcm
PU
06/09ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Zccm-ih further cautionary announcement_kcm
AN
06/01ZCCM INVESTMENTS : IH and ZANACO sign MoU to support local SMEs' participation in the mini..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 156 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
Net income 2019 270 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net cash 2019 685 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,57x
Yield 2019 34,4%
Capitalization 3 353 M 211 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2018 23,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 962
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tisa Reuben Chama Chief Executive & Technical Officer
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Dolika E. S. Banda Chairman
Brian Musonda Chief Investments Officer
Patson Banda Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC36.90%211
BHP GROUP LIMITED-8.02%134 483
RIO TINTO PLC-1.27%97 822
GLENCORE PLC22.62%72 916
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.97%42 248
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)52.10%39 102