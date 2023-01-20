Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:30:08 2023-01-20 am EST
1.310 EUR   +0.77%
Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

01/20/2023 | 10:00am EST
DISCLAIMER AND RISK WARNING

The announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

_________________________________________________________________________

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC hereby announces the appointment of Dr. Ndoba Joseph Vibetti as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 1st February 2023.

Dr. Vibetti brings over 35 years of experience gained in the mining, financial and academic sectors. He has spent the greater part of his career with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa in various roles including, Senior Projects Manager as well as Subject Matter Expert in mining and industrial development. He currently serves as Consulting Dealmaker in IDC South Africa's Mining & Metals Strategic Business Unit. In this capacity, he has led the Corporation's investment efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, specifically covering Lualaba, Katanga, and North Kivu provinces. In addition to mining, Dr. Vibetti brings financial and investment experience, gained at Standard Bank and ABN Amro (BV). His experience in academia comes from his role as lecturer in geology at the University of Zambia in Lusaka, and the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

Having obtained his bachelors' degree in Mineral Science from the University of Zambia, Dr. Vibetti commenced his early career as a survey geologist with the Ministry of Mines in Zambia. In 1990, he was appointed Head of the Geology Department, University of Zambia, the first Zambian to hold this position.

In addition to his qualifications from the University of Zambia, Dr. Vibetti holds a PhD from University of Western Ontario, Canada and an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.

As a geologist and mining financier, Dr. Vibetti is networked with various institutions and organizations within the African Continent as well as across the globe.

The Board is confident that with his background and experience, Dr. Vibetti will make a valuable contribution to the success of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 20 January 2023

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)

(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)

___________________________________________________________

Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925 

First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued: 20 January 2023


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZ2dZJ2al5zKnJ6eY8ZrnJZkapuWyJTKbmeVxGpraMmYnWloypiUbJXHZnBplmhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78135-zccm-ih-appointment-of-chief-executive-officer-20.01.2023.pdf

© 2023 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2020 113 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net income 2020 2 132 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2020 204 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,06x
Yield 2020 70,7%
Capitalization 4 202 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,3x
EV / Sales 2020 25,9x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 8,92%
Chart ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tisa Reuben Chama CEO, CTO & Director
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Dolika E. S. Banda Chairman
Brian Musonda Chief Investments Officer
Betty Meleki Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC-7.14%226
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.88%173 400
RIO TINTO PLC6.09%127 149
GLENCORE PLC2.12%87 937
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.10%53 488
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)15.61%49 010