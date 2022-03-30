Log in
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Report
Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : Notice of Change in Office of Chief Executive Officer_ZCCM-IH

03/30/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
  3. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 30 March 2022

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

 [Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listings Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”), the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”) hereby announces the separation from employment of Mr. Mabvuto T Chipata as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company effective 30 March 2022. The separation is by mutual consent.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Chipata for the dedicated service and valuable contribution made to ZCCM-IH during the time he served as CEO and in other capacities prior to the aforementioned position. The Board wishes Mr. Chipata success in his future endeavours.

The Board also announces that Mr. Tisa R Chama, Chief Technical Officer, has been appointed to act for administrative convenience in the intervening period upto the time a substantive CEO is appointed. The Board is confident that Mr. Chama will make a valuable contribution to the success of the Company during his period of acting.

By Order of the Board

C Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
    T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
  First Issued on 30 March 2022
   
     

