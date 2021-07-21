Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : Notice of Payment of Final Dividend

07/21/2021 | 09:05am EDT
SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER














 
   

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
  3. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 21 July 2021

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”]

NOTICE OF PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the Final Dividend Announcement issued on 1 July 2021 stating that at the 17th Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2021 and hosted at ZCCM-IH Office Park via a virtual online platform, the Shareholders approved a Final Dividend of K 0.33 per share for the period ended 31 December 2019.

Shareholders are advised to take note of the following dates applicable to the Stock Exchange on which their shares are listed and traded.

Shareholders on the London Stock Exchange

The transfer books and register will be closed on Thursday, 22 July 2021. Dividend payments will be effected from Friday, 13 August 2021.

Shareholders on the Paris Marché Libre

The transfer books and register will be closed from Thursday 22 July 2021. Dividend payments will be effected from Monday, 26 July 2021.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued on Wednesday, 21st July 2021

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
  T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 1 July 2021

Financials
Sales 2019 83,2 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
Net income 2019 438 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2019 329 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,32x
Yield 2019 45,8%
Capitalization 5 046 M 223 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2018 23,4x
EV / Sales 2019 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 22,5%
Managers and Directors
Mabvuto Tembo Chipata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Eric Suwilanji Silwamba Chairman
Wilphred K. Katoto Chief Technical Officer
Tapiwa Msusa Chief Investments Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC57.33%229
BHP GROUP16.05%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC6.69%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.49%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.52%18 704