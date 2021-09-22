Log in
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Report
Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : Renewal_FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT_ KHL_ARBITRATION UPDATE_22 September2021

09/22/2021 | 11:50am EDT
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

ISSUED: 22 September 2021

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

 [Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcements dated 25 November 2020 and 23 June 2021, the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company” or “the Board”) hereby wishes to inform shareholders and the market that arbitration proceedings against ZCCM-IH and Kansanshi Mining Plc (“KMP”) by Kansanshi Holdings Limited (“KHL”) are yet to be disposed of. There have been no further developments regarding the said proceedings since the last announcement.

 As the matter is still on-going, shareholders are advised that it may still have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Shareholders are, therefore, advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company. Shareholders will be informed once the Final Award is delivered.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

