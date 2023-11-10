SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

ISSUED: 10 November 2023

FIRST CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to advise shareholders and market participants that there are developments relating to the Company, the full impact of which are currently being determined, which may have an effect on the Company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution and to seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 10 November 2023

First Issued on 10 November 2023

