Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(MLZAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zccm Investments Holdings Plc : ZCCM-IH Trading Statement December 2020 Results

02/22/2022 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
  3. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly Alicensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: XX 2021

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Company” or “ZCCM-IH”) hereby advises the Shareholders of the Company that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the Group and Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 is expected to be approximately 594% and 273% higher respectively, than the nine (9) months financial period ended 31 December 2019.

ZCCM-IH with effect from 1st April 2019, changed its financial year end from 31st March to 31st December to comply with the provisions of section 71 of the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018.

The movement in EPS for the Group is primarily attributed to the increase of ZMW1.067 billion in share of profit of equity accounted investee companies coupled with exchange gains recorded from the Group's United States Dollars (US$) denominated assets. The movement in EPS for the company is attributed to increase in investment and net finance income.

Shareholders are advised that the information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors of the Company.

The Company expects its audited Abridged Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 to be released on Securities Exchange News Services (“SENS”) and published in the local press on or about 23 February 2022. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until publication of the results.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 22 February 2022

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
  T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 22 February 2022

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZhsaJVsYpzImWqak52YapJompuWx2XFZmPHxZNqk5ybbWuVyJeWnMrJZnBkmGhn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/73331-zccm-ih-trading-statement-december-2020-results-sens-22022022.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
02/03ZCCM INVESTMENTS : President hakainde hichilema -making zambians dream again
PU
02/01ZCCM INVESTMENTS : IH Further Cautionary Announcement KCM (SENS)
PU
01/26ZCCM INVESTMENTS : Transaction announcement
PU
01/26ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Transaction announcement
AN
01/25ZCCM INVESTMENTS : IH - Zanaco Corporate Guarantee Transaction (SENS)
PU
01/21ZCCM INVESTMENTS : IH- Cautionary Withdrawal Announcement-KHL SENS
PU
01/06ZCCM INVESTMENTS : New zccm-ih chair sets investment agenda
PU
2021ZCCM INVESTMENTS : Economy on path to recovery
PU
2021ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC : Notice of Change in Directorate
AN
2021Zccm Investments Holdings Plc Announces Directorate Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 83,2 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net income 2019 438 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net cash 2019 329 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,32x
Yield 2019 45,8%
Capitalization 3 038 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2018 23,4x
EV / Sales 2019 25,4x
Nbr of Employees 962
Free-Float -
Chart ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mabvuto Tembo Chipata Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Dolika E. S. Banda Chairman
Tisa R. Chama Chief Technical Officer
Brian Musonda Chief Investments Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC1.60%173
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.24%176 015
RIO TINTO PLC16.39%128 861
GLENCORE PLC11.44%74 431
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.50%59 027
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.32%37 126