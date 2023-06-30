The increase in total sales revenues was mainly due to the increase in revenues from the sale of electricity, mainly due to a higher price by 85.53% and a 4.87% increase in the total volume of electricity sales.

The higher result at the level of EBITDA and net profit is due to a much better ratio of energy sales prices to the purchase prices of carbon dioxide emission allowances than it was in 2021. In 2022, there was a decrease in revenues obtained from the main sources of support (LTC, capacity market and green certificates) compared to 2021, in the amount of PLN 100 million.

4