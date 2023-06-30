2022 Results
April 27, 2023
1
ZE PAK Group - 2022 Summary
Key operational and financial data
2022
Change y/y
Sale of electricity:
6.03
TWh
+4.87%
• Electricity from own production:
3.49
TWh
-19.95%
• Electricity from resale:
2.54
TWh
+83.73%
Achieved average electricity sale price (1)
601.27
PLN/MWh
+85.53%
Average purchase price of EUA
313.63
PLN/MWh
+92.85%
Sale revenues:
4 200
m PLN
+71.35%
EBITDA:
391
m PLN
+60.96%
Net result:
215
m PLN
+167.86%
CAPEX:
623
m PLN
+170.05%
Indebtedness:
1 108
m PLN
+145.18%
Cash (2)
1 463
m PLN
+188.61%
Net debt / EBITDA:
(0.91)
x
- Average price, calculated as electricity sales revenues (own production, from resale and system service) divided by sales volume.
- Cash and cash equivalents and other financial short-term assets.
2
ZE PAK Group - 4Q 2022 Summary
Key operational and financial data
4Q 2022
Change y/y
Sale of electricity:
1.47
TWh
-9.26%
• Electricity from own production:
0.87
TWh
-31.50%
• Electricity from resale:
0.60
TWh
+71.43%
Achieved average electricity sale price (1):
628.84
PLN/MWh
+52.34%
Average purchase price of EUA
391.71
PLN/MWh
+51.14%
Sale revenues:
1 107
m PLN
+30.67%
EBITDA:
(34)
m PLN
-159.21%
Net result:
(73)
m PLN
+82.81%
CAPEX:
374
m PLN
+525.10%
3
ZE PAK Group - 2022 Summary
REVENUES
EBITDA
NET RESULT
4200
573
1 684
2451
243
391
40756
215
1 943
586
388
1 477
351
-513
- 317
20222021
Other
Electricity from resale
Electricity from own production
20222021
Depreciation andimpairment write-downs
EBIT
20222021
The increase in total sales revenues was mainly due to the increase in revenues from the sale of electricity, mainly due to a higher price by 85.53% and a 4.87% increase in the total volume of electricity sales.
The higher result at the level of EBITDA and net profit is due to a much better ratio of energy sales prices to the purchase prices of carbon dioxide emission allowances than it was in 2021. In 2022, there was a decrease in revenues obtained from the main sources of support (LTC, capacity market and green certificates) compared to 2021, in the amount of PLN 100 million.
4
SELECTED ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA
5
Disclaimer
Zespól Elektrowni Patnów-Adamów-Konin SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 10:55:06 UTC.