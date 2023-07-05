EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.07.2023 / 09:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

05.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1673155  05.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp