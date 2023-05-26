Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ZEAL Network SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-05-24
32.20 EUR   -1.08%
05:32aDd : ZEAL Network SE: Jonas Mattsson, buy
EQ
05/24Zeal Network : Transcript of the Earnings Call Q1 2023
PU
05/12ZEAL NETWORK : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

DD: ZEAL Network SE: Jonas Mattsson, buy

05/26/2023 | 05:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.05.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jonas
Last name(s): Mattsson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.20 EUR 11141.20 EUR
32.20 EUR 483.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 2865.80 EUR
32.35 EUR 3040.90 EUR
32.35 EUR 582.30 EUR
32.35 EUR 1229.30 EUR
32.35 EUR 32.35 EUR
32.35 EUR 1002.85 EUR
32.35 EUR 3235.00 EUR
32.35 EUR 582.30 EUR
32.50 EUR 13877.50 EUR
32.50 EUR 390.00 EUR
32.50 EUR 747.50 EUR
32.50 EUR 747.50 EUR
32.50 EUR 3737.50 EUR
32.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.3800 EUR 48570.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

83427  26.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
