DD: ZEAL Network SE: Jonas Mattsson, buy

26.05.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jonas Last name(s): Mattsson

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.20 EUR 11141.20 EUR 32.20 EUR 483.00 EUR 32.20 EUR 2865.80 EUR 32.35 EUR 3040.90 EUR 32.35 EUR 582.30 EUR 32.35 EUR 1229.30 EUR 32.35 EUR 32.35 EUR 32.35 EUR 1002.85 EUR 32.35 EUR 3235.00 EUR 32.35 EUR 582.30 EUR 32.50 EUR 13877.50 EUR 32.50 EUR 390.00 EUR 32.50 EUR 747.50 EUR 32.50 EUR 747.50 EUR 32.50 EUR 3737.50 EUR 32.50 EUR 4875.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.3800 EUR 48570.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

