  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ZEAL Network SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-11-16
26.60 EUR   -1.12%
DD: ZEAL Network SE: Peter Steiner, buy
EQ
11/14Dd : ZEAL Network SE: Peter Steiner, buy
EQ
ZEAL NETWORK : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
DD: ZEAL Network SE: Peter Steiner, buy

11/18/2022 | 10:48am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.30 EUR 81900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.30 EUR 81900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


18.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79437  18.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 100 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 17,1 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net cash 2022 8,00 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 595 M 614 M 614 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26,60 €
Average target price 47,50 €
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Dingwitz Chief Technology Officer
Sonke Martens Chief Operating Officer
