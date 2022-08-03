Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
03.08.2022 / 17:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Half-Year Report 2022
(Hamburg, 3 August 2022) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Year Report 2022 on Thursday, 11 August 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)
In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference: Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 4012
Confirmation Code: 9713390
The webcast for the conference call is available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20220811/no-audio
If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link: https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link: https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.
The conference language is English. Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Senior Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042 frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
03.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax:
+49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail:
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet:
www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN:
DE000ZEAL241
WKN:
ZEAL24
Indices:
SDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1412847
End of News
DGAP News Service
1412847 03.08.2022
© EQS 2022
