HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lottery broker Zeal Network, with its Lotto24 and Tipp24 portals, is anticipating huge growth potential for its business. Currently, the online share in the German lottery market is only 23 percent, CEO Helmut Becker told the "Borsen-Zeitung". In other European countries, he said, it had already exceeded the 40 percent mark, and in some cases even 50 percent. Becker assumes that sooner or later more than half of the lottery business in Germany will also be marketed online. "That means the addressable market for us will more than double."

Currently, Zeal's market share in online lottery in Germany is 42 percent, Becker said. "Our most important products by far are '6 aus 49' and 'Eurojackpot,'" Becker said. They accounted for about 80 percent of sales.

Zeal stopped offering its own bets on the outcome of state lotteries in October 2019. The Lotto24 and Tipp24 portals broker tickets from customers to the state lottery companies and to organizers of social lotteries. The central component of the business model change was the acquisition of the German portal Lotto24, completed in May 2019./stw/lew/stk