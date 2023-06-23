

Milestone for further growth: ZEAL launches online games in Germany

German licence for virtual slot games expands business model and revenue base of ZEAL

Continuous expansion to up to 200 games planned by the end of the year

Hamburg, 23 June 2023. ZEAL has now launched their online games in Germany. Via the web shops of its subsidiary LOTTO24 AG (LOTTO24,Tipp24), players can access the new online games. They benefit from ZEAL's tested quality and proven security standards. The Joint Gaming Authority of the Federal States (GGL) had granted the licence to operate online games in April.

Milestone for strategic corporate development

In entering the new market segment in Germany, ZEAL benefits from its many years of international experience with online games. In addition, the subsidiary “ZEAL Instant Games” has made its portfolio available to third-party providers such as the American full-service lottery provider Park Avenue Gaming and LOTTO Hessen for some time now. ZEAL is planning to expand the range of games step-by-step to up to 200 titles by the end of 2023.

"The German licence enables us to create entirely new gaming experiences. Our determined investments in this business are now paying off," says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. "ZEAL's clear focus remains online lottery brokerage. With online games, however, we now have another product area that should quickly gain weight.”

ZEAL helps to guide customers into the legal gaming market

ZEAL sees itself as a pioneer in the area of player protection and addiction prevention. With its attractive range of games, ZEAL helps to channel German customers into the legal gaming market. "We are aware of the risk for players of addiction. That's why our clear claim is: we want to offer the highest standard of legal and safe gambling and nothing else; whether in lotteries or online games," says Julian Tietz, Managing Director, ZEAL Instant Games. "That's why we go beyond regulatory requirements in online games and work with innovative AI applications, among other things, to maximize security for our players."

About ZEAL:

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time. In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.

About ZEAL Instant Games:

ZEAL Instant Games is a company of the ZEAL Group. The core of the company's strategy is the development and offering of virtual slot games. The portfolio of ZEAL Instant Games comprises more than 70 games from the areas of scratch, slot games and instant win games. Since June 2023, ZEAL Instant Games has been offering its games in the LOTTO24 web stores. In addition, the company also offers its portfolio to other operators and platforms.

Press Contact:

ZEAL Network SE

Kristin Splieth

Head of Corporate Communications

kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de

Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560