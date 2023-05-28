Advanced search
Number of gambler suspensions more than quadrupled since 2020
ZEAL Network SE: Jonas Mattsson, buy
Zeal Network : Transcript of the Earnings Call Q1 2023
Number of gambler suspensions more than quadrupled since 2020

05/28/2023 | 02:46am EDT
HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - The number of people addicted to gambling who have entered themselves in the national gambler's ban file or whose relatives have arranged for this to happen has more than quadrupled in the past two and a half years. This is shown by data from the Oasis blacklist file, as reported by the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. According to the report, around 192,600 people were registered there at the beginning of May, including more than 9,000 who were registered there at the request of others. At the end of 2020, there had been 47,000 bans, according to the report.

"The high number of gambler suspensions speaks volumes," Burkhard Blienert (SPD), the federal government's addiction and drug commissioner, told RND. He said it shows that gambling addiction really takes its toll on the gambling addicts and their immediate environment. "Since the overwhelming majority allows themselves to be blocked, the pressure of suffering must be considerable for very many people and also the insight to have to do something themselves."

People entered in the barring file are denied access to casinos, casinos or gambling halls under current regulations. Even slot machines, sports betting, online casinos or

-poker are taboo. All providers are obliged under the

State Treaty on Gaming to query the database before a player participates. The ban can be initiated by the player himself or by third parties close to the player, such as family members or partners. The request can be made if there are indications of gambling addiction or indebtedness./mda/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
