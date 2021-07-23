Log in
    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointments of CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sönke Martens

07/23/2021 | 05:35am EDT
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Personnel 
ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointments of CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sönke Martens 
2021-07-23 / 11:34 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paul Dingwitz, CTO                 Sönke Martens, COO 
 
ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointments of CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sönke Martens 
(Hamburg, 23 July 2021) The Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE (lotto24.de, tipp24.de), Germany's leading online 
provider of lottery products, has appointed both Paul Dingwitz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Sönke Martens as 
Chief Operations Officer (COO) to the ZEAL Management Board. In these functions, they complete the existing Management 
Board with Dr Helmut Becker (Chief Executive Officer, CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (Chief Financial Officer, CFO). 
Paul Dingwitz has been in charge of Technology Operations, Security and Engineering at ZEAL over the last five years 
and was responsible for the successful IT integration following the combination with LOTTO24. Before joining ZEAL, he 
gained over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, most recently as Vice President of Technology at Rue La La 
in Boston. He previously served as CTO of ONE Media Corp in Atlanta as well as in senior engineering roles at CNN. He 
started his career in the US Army in 1997 as a Systems Engineer. As CTO at ZEAL, he is responsible for all segments of 
technology and IT strategy. He is focused on ensuring technology is a vehicle of success for the company and all of the 
future endeavours. 
Sönke Martens has been part of the ZEAL Group for more than seven years. He has been responsible for operational 
business in various management positions as Managing Director and Product Officer and, among other things, designed the 
multi-brand strategy following the LOTTO24 takeover. He initially gained experience as a management consultant before 
becoming responsible for corporate development at New Work SE (formerly XING SE) and most recently as founder and 
managing director of loftville, an online real-estate marketplace. As COO at ZEAL, he is responsible for product 
management, marketing as well as brand management and brand strategy. In this respect, he is particularly looking 
forward to further grow and expand the core business, and to deliver innovation and ecommerce excellence into the 
lottery space. 
"As an e-commerce company, it is extremely important for ZEAL to meet a high technological standard and to be 
customer-focussed in our operations," says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE. "We are 
proud that two experienced managers from our own ranks will support our plans to drive profitable growth in the years 
to come. In addition, the creation of these Management Board responsibilities demonstrates the appreciation of the 
success already achieved by Paul Dingwitz and Sönke Martens and underlines the importance of these roles for the future 
success of the ZEAL Group." 
About ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL Network SE, Germany's leading online provider of lottery products, is a Hamburg based 
e-commerce Group which mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies through the brands lotto24.de 
and tipp24.de, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others 'LOTTO 6aus49', 'Spiel 77', 
'Super 6', 'Eurojackpot', 'GlücksSpirale', lotto clubs, 'Keno', the 'Deutsche Fernsehlotterie' and 'freiheit+'. Founded 
in Germany in 1999, it was initially set up as a lottery broker. In 2005, it was floated on the Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange (Prime Standard) and became one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPOs) in Germany at the time. 
In 2009, the Group changed its focus from lottery brokerage to the secondary lottery business. It moved its registered 
office to London and was renamed as ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. In May 2019, ZEAL completed the takeover of 
LOTTO24 AG, returned its Tipp24 secondary lottery to the German brokerage business in October 2019 and relocated its 
registered office back to Germany in the same month. 
Contact: 
ZEAL Network SE 
Frank Hoffmann 
Investor Relations 
T: +49 (0)40 809036042 
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      ZEAL Network SE 
              Straßenbahnring 11 
              20251 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 8090360-42 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 822239-77 
E-mail:       frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de 
Internet:     www.zealnetwork.de 
ISIN:         DE000ZEAL241 
WKN:          ZEAL24 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221255 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221255 2021-07-23

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a1c754d9b003cf51b3a5e9df366a86c6 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=855e4f704584748e062bfc5790c4d7c9 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221255&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)

