Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
ZEAL Network SE
News
Summary
TIMA
GB00BHD66J44
ZEAL NETWORK SE
(TIMA)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Xetra -
04-19
36.25
EUR
-3.07%
06:08a
ZEAL NETWORK
: Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/20
ZEAL NETWORK SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/14
ZEAL Network SE english
EQ
ZEAL NETWORK : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
04/21/2022 | 06:08am EDT
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 52.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
06:08a
ZEAL NETWORK
: Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/20
ZEAL NETWORK SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/14
ZEAL Network SE english
EQ
04/01
ZEAL NETWORK SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/29
ZEAL NETWORK SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/25
ZEAL NETWORK
: Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/24
ZEAL NETWORK
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03/24
TRANSCRIPT
: ZEAL Network SE, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/24
ZEAL NETWORK
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/24
ZEAL Network SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
06:08a
ZEAL NETWORK
: Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/25
ZEAL NETWORK
: Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/24
ZEAL NETWORK
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
104 M
112 M
112 M
Net income 2022
19,4 M
21,0 M
21,0 M
Net cash 2022
56,0 M
60,8 M
60,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
45,7x
Yield 2022
2,97%
Capitalization
811 M
880 M
880 M
EV / Sales 2022
7,29x
EV / Sales 2023
6,14x
Nbr of Employees
157
Free-Float
56,6%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Helmut Becker
Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Mattsson
Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Dingwitz
Chief Technology Officer
Sonke Martens
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE
-8.92%
880
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
2.31%
29 421
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
16.34%
26 116
EVOLUTION AB
-25.92%
21 525
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
-27.81%
19 469
SANDS CHINA LTD
3.52%
19 397
