  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ZEAL Network SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  04-19
36.25 EUR   -3.07%
06:08aZEAL NETWORK : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/20ZEAL NETWORK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/14ZEAL Network SE english
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZEAL NETWORK : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating

04/21/2022 | 06:08am EDT
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 52.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ZEAL NETWORK SE
Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 19,4 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net cash 2022 56,0 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,7x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 811 M 880 M 880 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
EV / Sales 2023 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 36,25 €
Average target price 51,00 €
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Dingwitz Chief Technology Officer
Sonke Martens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE-8.92%880
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.2.31%29 421
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED16.34%26 116
EVOLUTION AB-25.92%21 525
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-27.81%19 469
SANDS CHINA LTD3.52%19 397