ZEAL Network SE is a Germany-based provider of state lottery products on the Internet. The Company operates mainly under the brands Lotto24.de and Tipp24.com. The Company's offer includes Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlucksSpirale, syndicates, Keno and the German TV Lottery. ZEAL Network SE operates both domestically and abroad.