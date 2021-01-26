ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance according to preliminary calculations

Log in
ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
01/26/2021
Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance according to preliminary calculations

(Hamburg, 26. January 2021) According to preliminary calculations, ZEAL Network SE (lotto24.de, tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed and other lotteries, has exceeded in particular the guidance for adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2020, which was most recently increased in October 2020. Supported, among other things, by the good jackpot development of the German lottery 'LOTTO 6aus49' in the fourth quarter of 2020, continued high marketing investments led to higher than expected growth in billings and revenue. In addition, consistent cost management supported the improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Due to the full consolidation of LOTTO24 and the positive jackpot development, billings in fiscal year 2020 increased by 40 percent (preliminary) to EUR 652.8 million (2019: EUR 466,7 Mio.), thus exceeding the latest guidance of EUR 610 million to EUR 630 million. The comparability of the prior-year figures is affected by the discontinuation of the secondary lottery business due to the business model change in October 2019 and the only partial consolidation of the LOTTO24 billings (14 May to 31 December 2019).

Although revenue fell by 23 percent (preliminary) year-on-year to EUR 86.9 million (2019: EUR 113.5 million), largely due to the expected revenue dis-synergies in connection with the business model change, it was also above the guidance of between EUR 80 million and EUR 83 million. As with billings, the 2019 revenue still included the secondary lottery business but not the online lottery brokerage business of LOTTO24 up to 14 May 2019 and is therefore also only comparable to a limited extent.

ZEAL took advantage of the good market and jackpot environment in order to invest into new customer acquisition. As a result, marketing costs increased by EUR 10.5 (preliminary) to EUR 32.2 million (2019: EUR 21.7 million). At the same time ZEAL further reduced the sum of other costs and in the fourth quarter of 2020 for the first time realised the 100 percent of cost synergies originally planned to be achieved by May 2021.

As an expected result of revenue dis-synergies caused by the business model change, ZEAL's adjusted EBITDA of EUR 12.4 million (preliminary) was still below the prior-year figure (2019: EUR 29.4 million) but significantly above the already increased guidance of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million.

The Annual Report as of 31 December 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021.

Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2019 on the Company's website (available at https://www.zealnetwork.de/en/investors/publications/).

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann
Senior Investor Relations Manager

ZEAL
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

Disclaimer

ZEAL Network SE published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 18:19:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 81,6 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
Net income 2020 4,70 M 5,72 M 5,72 M
Net cash 2020 129 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 198x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 915 M 1 110 M 1 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,64x
EV / Sales 2021 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,83 €
Last Close Price 40,95 €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Carl Ulrich Andreas de Maizière Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Thorsten H. Hehl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE-11.07%1 110
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-11.11%40 467
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.88%33 691
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-1.24%33 339
SANDS CHINA LTD.-10.72%31 727
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB7.31%22 867
