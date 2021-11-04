ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

Log in
11/04/2021
Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2021

(Hamburg, 4 November 2021) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2021 on

Thursday, 11 November 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:

Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 25574
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

Confirmation Code: 3990913

The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20211111/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Senior Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

Disclaimer

ZEAL Network SE published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 14:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
