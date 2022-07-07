Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ZEAL Network SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-07-05
32.95 EUR   +2.17%
ZEAL NETWORK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
ZEAL Network SE presents results of the Annual General Meeting 2022
EQ
ZEAL Network SE Announces Special Dividend
CI
ZEAL Network SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/07/2022 | 08:51am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2022 / 14:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Strauß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.00 EUR 32340.00 EUR
33.00 EUR 660.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.0000 EUR 33000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76699  07.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
