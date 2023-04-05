Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ZEAL Network SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-04-03
34.30 EUR   -2.14%
ZEAL Network SE: Subsidiary LOTTO24 AG receives permission to operate virtual slot games

04/05/2023 | 01:17pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
ZEAL Network SE: Subsidiary LOTTO24 AG receives permission to operate virtual slot games

05-Apr-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE: Subsidiary LOTTO24 AG receives permission to operate virtual slot games

(Hamburg, 5 April 2023) LOTTO24 AG, a subsidiary of ZEAL Network SE, has received permission from the German Joint Gambling Authority of the Federal States (Gemeinsame Glücksspielbehörde der Länder – GGL) to operate virtual slot machine games on the internet.

Following successful review of the individual games by the GGL as well as further technical implementations, ZEAL expects revenue and EBITDA contributions on a group level (taking into account effects on other products) in the low single-digit million range during the ramp-up phase in FY 2023 which has already been taken into account in the current guidance. The revenue and EBITDA contribution in subsequent years will also be dependent on the further development of the regulatory practice.

EBITDA describes earnings before the financial result, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042



End of Inside Information

05-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1602487

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1602487  05-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 113 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2023 18,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2023 51,2 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,8x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 743 M 814 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
EV / Sales 2024 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 34,30 €
Average target price 44,00 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Dingwitz Chief Technology Officer
Sonke Martens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE21.85%814
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.19.95%44 068
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC27.81%31 803
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.01%31 295
SANDS CHINA LTD12.93%30 158
EVOLUTION AB37.23%28 951
