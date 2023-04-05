EQS-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

ZEAL Network SE: Subsidiary LOTTO24 AG receives permission to operate virtual slot games



05-Apr-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ZEAL Network SE: Subsidiary LOTTO24 AG receives permission to operate virtual slot games



(Hamburg, 5 April 2023) LOTTO24 AG, a subsidiary of ZEAL Network SE, has received permission from the German Joint Gambling Authority of the Federal States (Gemeinsame Glücksspielbehörde der Länder – GGL) to operate virtual slot machine games on the internet.



Following successful review of the individual games by the GGL as well as further technical implementations, ZEAL expects revenue and EBITDA contributions on a group level (taking into account effects on other products) in the low single-digit million range during the ramp-up phase in FY 2023 which has already been taken into account in the current guidance. The revenue and EBITDA contribution in subsequent years will also be dependent on the further development of the regulatory practice.



EBITDA describes earnings before the financial result, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.



Contact:

Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 809036042



End of Inside Information

05-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

