    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2022-06-20
37.15 EUR   -1.46%
05:28aZEAL Network SE and Mindway AI cooperate for more player protection
EQ
05/24ZEAL NETWORK : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05/23ZEAL Network Secures Extended License to Broker German Lotteries Until 2029
MT
ZEAL Network SE and Mindway AI cooperate for more player protection

06/22/2022 | 05:28am EDT
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Alliance
ZEAL Network SE and Mindway AI cooperate for more player protection

22.06.2022 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL and Mindway AI cooperate for more player protection 

  • Application of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify gamblers at risk of gambling addiction  

  • The product GameScanner is used as a “virtual psychologist”  

  • ZEAL further improves the already high level of player protection and compliance in its services 
     

Hamburg, 22. June 2022. ZEAL today announces a cooperation with the Danish company Mindway AI to make gambling even safer in the future. Mindway AI is a spin-out of the renowned Aarhus University in Denmark. The cooperation involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify gamblers potentially at risk of gambling addiction. With this cooperation, ZEAL further improves the already high level of player protection and compliance in its services. Based on scientific findings and algorithms, the system automatically detects gamblers at risk of gambling addiction at an early stage. 

GameScanner identifies gambling problems 

As part of the cooperation, ZEAL is using the so-called GameScanner from Mindway AI. The fully automated GameScanner works like a virtual psychologist that can be applied to all types of gambling. Thus, ZEAL uses one of the first products on the market that is 100% focused on the detection of gambling problems. 

Together for safer gambling 

“As a provider of online lotteries, the protection of our players and the prevention of gambling addiction are a top priority”, says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. “For this reason, it is of utmost importance for us to apply proven technologies and methods to protect players, regardless of legal requirements. We are proud to have found a partner in Mindway AI that has specialized in gambling risk detection and incorporates scientific aspects such as neuroscience and psychology into its product development, in addition to innovative technologies such as AI. We are pleased to be able to offer our players an improved, even safer gaming experience with the use of GameScanner.”  

“Although lottery products have a low potential for addiction, it is essential to reduce possible risks and to monitor and protect at-risk gamblers”, said Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI. “We are pleased that ZEAL trusts our GameScanner and hereby the first AI-based virtual psychologist specifically designed to detect at-risk gamers. Together, we are thus forming an alliance to improve gambling safety.”  

About ZEAL Network SE:  

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time. In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG. 

Press Contact:  

Kristin Splieth 
Head of Corporate Communications 
kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de  
Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560 


22.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1381287

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1381287  22.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
