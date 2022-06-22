DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Alliance

ZEAL Network SE and Mindway AI cooperate for more player protection



22.06.2022 / 11:26

ZEAL and Mindway AI cooperate for more player protection

Application of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify gamblers at risk of gambling addiction

The product GameScanner is used as a “virtual psychologist”

ZEAL further improves the already high level of player protection and compliance in its services



Hamburg, 22. June 2022. ZEAL today announces a cooperation with the Danish company Mindway AI to make gambling even safer in the future. Mindway AI is a spin-out of the renowned Aarhus University in Denmark. The cooperation involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify gamblers potentially at risk of gambling addiction. With this cooperation, ZEAL further improves the already high level of player protection and compliance in its services. Based on scientific findings and algorithms, the system automatically detects gamblers at risk of gambling addiction at an early stage.

GameScanner identifies gambling problems

As part of the cooperation, ZEAL is using the so-called GameScanner from Mindway AI. The fully automated GameScanner works like a virtual psychologist that can be applied to all types of gambling. Thus, ZEAL uses one of the first products on the market that is 100% focused on the detection of gambling problems.

Together for safer gambling

“As a provider of online lotteries, the protection of our players and the prevention of gambling addiction are a top priority”, says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. “For this reason, it is of utmost importance for us to apply proven technologies and methods to protect players, regardless of legal requirements. We are proud to have found a partner in Mindway AI that has specialized in gambling risk detection and incorporates scientific aspects such as neuroscience and psychology into its product development, in addition to innovative technologies such as AI. We are pleased to be able to offer our players an improved, even safer gaming experience with the use of GameScanner.”

“Although lottery products have a low potential for addiction, it is essential to reduce possible risks and to monitor and protect at-risk gamblers”, said Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI. “We are pleased that ZEAL trusts our GameScanner and hereby the first AI-based virtual psychologist specifically designed to detect at-risk gamers. Together, we are thus forming an alliance to improve gambling safety.”

