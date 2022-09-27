ZEAL Network : compliance strategy is nominated at the Global Regulatory Awards 2022

09/26/2022

Nomination in the category "Compliance Team of the Year"

Awards ceremony to be held in London on November 30, 2022

Nomination follows numerous significant compliance developments at ZEAL

Press Release: ZEAL compliance strategy is nominated at the Global Regulatory Awards 2022

Hamburg, 06 September 2022. ZEAL's compliance team has been nominated in the category "Compliance Team of the Year" at the Global Regulatory Awards 2022. This is the sixth time the event has been organized by VIXIO GamblingCompliance, the leading provider of regulatory information for the gaming and payments industry. The awards ceremony will take place in London on November 30, 2022.

ZEAL has achieved key corporate milestones

The nomination follows numerous significant compliance developments at ZEAL. For example, the company received three consecutive permissions to broker state lotteries and was thus able to expand its market leadership as a provider of online lotteries. Furthermore, ZEAL was one of the first companies in Germany to register with LUGAS, the central regulatory database. ZEAL is also continuously modernizing the protection of players and their identities through the use of state-of-the-art technologies. For example, ZEAL cooperates with the Danish company Mindway AI to identify gamblers potentially at risk of gambling addiction using artificial intelligence (AI). Through a cooperation with the Hamburg-based startup Nect, ZEAL also uses AI-based technology to automate identification processes and further modernize youth protection. In addition, with the support of its compliance team, ZEAL obtained the license to launch not one but two social lotteries: freiheit+ and the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie.

Compliance as a driving force for success

"We are very pleased to be nominated as 'Compliance Team of the Year' and honored that, with this decision, the jury recognizes the remarkable development ZEAL has undergone in the field of compliance over the past years," says Jan Kretschmer, Senior Manager Public Policy, ZEAL. "Our compliance team has been and will continue to be the driving force in establishing ZEAL as a trustworthy, reliable and, most importantly, compliant partner with various regulators and authorities, and will continue to ensure that ZEAL always meets all requirements in the market. We are proud of our colleagues and are looking forward to the award ceremony in November."

About ZEAL Network SE:

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time. In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.

