Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ZEAL Network SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-02-23
29.30 EUR   -1.84%
12:16pZEAL announces preliminary numbers for 2022 and outlook for 2023
EQ
02/24Zeal Network to pay special dividend
DP
02/24Zeal Network Se : Management Board intends payment of special dividend
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZEAL announces preliminary numbers for 2022 and outlook for 2023

02/27/2023 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
ZEAL announces preliminary numbers for 2022 and outlook for 2023

27-Feb-2023 / 18:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL announces preliminary numbers for 2022 and outlook for 2023

(Hamburg, 27 February 2023) According to preliminary calculations, ZEAL Network SE achieved double-digit growth in billings, revenues and EBITDA in the financial year 2022.

Billings rose by 16% to €758.4 million (2021: €656.5 million), thus exceeding the forecast of at least €750 million. Thanks to a higher-margin product mix, revenues grew disproportionately by 21% to €105.2 million (2021: €86.8 million1), thus exceeding the forecast of at least €105 million. At 12.9%, the gross margin exceeded the previous year's level by 0.7 percentage points (2021: 12.2%). Despite the strong expansion of marketing activities in phases of high jackpots, EBITDA increased by 14% to €31.7 million (2021: €27.7 million) and was thus above the forecast of at least €30 million.

Personnel expenses remained unchanged at the previous year's level of €18.9 million (2021: €19.0 million). Due to intensive marketing activities in July and November 2022, marketing costs increased by around €12 million to €34.1 million (2021: €22.4 million) and were thus responsible for most of the increase in other operating expenses to €57.0 million (2021: €41.1 million).

Due to successful marketing activities, registered new customers were 29% higher than in the previous year at 703 thousand (2021: 544 thousand).

Outlook 2023

In the financial year 2023, we plan to further expand our market leadership as an online provider of lottery products and to introduce new products, including online games under the licence for virtual slot machine games we applied for. Depending on the general conditions – and an average jackpot development – ZEAL anticipates billings in the range of €800 million to €830 million for the Germany segment. Moreover, ZEAL expects revenues in a range of €110 million to €120 million in the fiscal year 2023. EBITDA is expected to reach in a range of €30 million to €35 million. Compared to the previous year, ZEAL plans to invest significantly more in the acquisition of new customers and expects marketing expenses of €34 million to €39 million.

The annual report as at 31 December 2022 will be published on 23 March 2023.

1 Including reimbursements of €3,450 thousand from the insurance to compensate for jackpot winnings, which were included in other operating income in 2021.

Explanations of the performance indicators used can be found in the 2021 Annual Report on the Company's website at www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations.

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

27-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1569757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1569757  27-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ZEAL NETWORK SE
12:16pZEAL announces preliminary numbers for 2022 and outlook for 2023
EQ
02/24Zeal Network to pay special dividend
DP
02/24Zeal Network Se : Management Board intends payment of special dividend
EQ
02/17ZEAL NETWORK : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/15Zeal Network : Ventures invests in games start-up Circl
PU
02/06ZEAL announces change in Supervisory Board
EQ
02/03ZEAL NETWORK : Nuways reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/20ZEAL NETWORK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
20221Spatial CFO Andrew Fabian to resign; Fusion Global CFO to take over
AN
2022ZEAL NETWORK : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZEAL NETWORK SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2022 16,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2022 44,6 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 655 M 694 M 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,30 €
Average target price 45,00 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Dingwitz Chief Technology Officer
Sonke Martens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE4.09%691
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.16.81%42 911
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.20%29 629
SANDS CHINA LTD6.95%28 563
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC15.72%27 484
EVOLUTION AB23.10%25 438