Zeal Networks: Lotto24 may offer virtual slot games on the Internet

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Zeal Network subsidiary Lotto24 has received permission to organize virtual slot games on the Internet. Zeal expects this new product to contribute revenues and Ebitda in the low single-digit million range, the company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday evening. This amount has already been included in the current forecast, it said. The revenue and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) contribution in subsequent years will also depend on the further development of regulatory practices, it added.

The Zeal share recently gained a good two percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to its Xetra closing price./he/tih