    TIMA   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Xetra  -  2023-04-03
34.30 EUR   -2.14%
03:24pZEAL NETWORK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:46pZeal Networks: Lotto24 may offer virtual slot games on the Internet
DP
01:17pZeal Network Se : Subsidiary LOTTO24 AG receives permission to operate virtual slot games
EQ
Zeal Networks: Lotto24 may offer virtual slot games on the Internet

04/05/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Zeal Network subsidiary Lotto24 has received permission to organize virtual slot games on the Internet. Zeal expects this new product to contribute revenues and Ebitda in the low single-digit million range, the company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday evening. This amount has already been included in the current forecast, it said. The revenue and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) contribution in subsequent years will also depend on the further development of regulatory practices, it added.

The Zeal share recently gained a good two percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to its Xetra closing price./he/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 113 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2023 18,6 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net cash 2023 51,2 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,8x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 733 M 800 M 800 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,01x
EV / Sales 2024 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 34,30 €
Average target price 44,00 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Dingwitz Chief Technology Officer
Sonke Martens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE21.85%814
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.19.95%44 068
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC27.81%31 803
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.01%31 295
SANDS CHINA LTD12.93%30 158
EVOLUTION AB37.23%28 951
