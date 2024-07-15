EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
