EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
