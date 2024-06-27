KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Anyone who bet incorrectly on unauthorized sports bets years ago can hope for a refund of the stakes lost. After numerous German courts have dealt with similar cases, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is now examining whether a provider of online sports betting without a valid German license must reimburse a player's losses. Why could the ruling affect thousands of cases and why the signs are good for players ahead of Thursday's hearing? The most important questions and answers:

Since when has sports betting been permitted in Germany?

Until mid-2012, apart from isolated cases of old GDR licenses, only state providers were allowed to organize sports betting in Germany, says lawyer and gambling law expert Lennart Brüggemann. In order to dry up the black market, the federal states introduced a new Interstate Gambling Treaty in 2012, which also provided for private providers.

"The problem, however, was that it was not possible to issue a single sports betting license to the interested private providers for eight years," says Brüggemann. The reason for this was the administrative courts' reservations about the official procedure. Providers remained in a legal limbo for years. It was not until 2020 that the first were granted a license. The following year, the current State Treaty on Gambling came into force, which officially legalized sports betting subject to conditions.

What is the specific case about?

On Thursday, the BGH will hear a man's lawsuit against the betting provider Tipico. The man had taken part in Tipico sports betting from 2013 to 2018 and lost more than 3,700 euros, which he is now demanding back. He argues that the sports betting was illegal and the betting contracts were invalid because the provider did not have a license from the competent German authority at the time. Tipico had applied for such a license to organize sports betting, but did not receive it until 2020. Negotiations on a settlement failed, so that the BGH must now decide after all. It is unclear whether a ruling will be made on Thursday. (Ref. I ZR 90/23)

What are the plaintiff's chances of success?

So far, the player has been unsuccessful with his claim. The Ulm Regional Court argued that Tipico had violated the provisions of the State Treaty on Gambling of 2012, but that the betting contracts were valid. The fact that the BGH could see things differently is evident from a reference decision on a similar case published at the beginning of April. The Senate assumed that another provider had violated the provisions of the State Treaty on Gambling and that the contracts between the provider and the player were therefore void. The court concluded that the plaintiff should be entitled to a refund.

Even though this decision was not a judgment, but merely an assessment to prepare the parties for the oral hearing, experts expected it to be more or less the planned judgment in the proceedings. However, this verdict was never reached, as the provider withdrew its appeal. Player representatives saw this as an admission of guilt and criticized that the provider had wanted to prevent a landmark ruling in favour of the players.

What impact could the BGH ruling have?

A consumer-friendly ruling by the BGH could trigger an even larger wave of lawsuits than was already the case. Thousands of similar proceedings are already underway in German courts. This is also due to the fact that law firms and some companies have specialized in this type of lawsuit. The companies provide players with lawyers and cover the costs of legal action in return for a commission if they are successful. One such company is Gamesright, which, in addition to the proceedings on Thursday, is currently financing around 1,500 similar lawsuits against sports betting providers. A ruling in favor of the players could have a huge impact, says co-founder Hannes Beuck. "We assume that the majority of affected players, who are still waiting and watching, will then demand their money back. So far, only a fraction of the affected players have done so."

How widespread is sports betting today?

According to the latest Gambling Atlas, five percent of the population took part in sports betting in 2021 - a doubling within two years. The gross gaming revenue from sports betting would have amounted to 1.4 billion euros in 2022. By comparison, the figure for lotteries was 4.1 billion euros and 4.8 billion euros for slot machines. The growth in sports betting has been strong since its legalization in autumn 2020, the report continues. According to the Joint Gambling Authority of the federal states (GGL), 30 sports betting providers now have a license.

Would a BGH ruling be the last word?

Probably not, as the European Court of Justice could still deal with the issue. The Erfurt Regional Court, for example, announced in April that it would turn to the judges in Luxembourg with several questions on sports betting. "After the BGH is before the ECJ," said Tipico's lawyer Ronald Reichert. The legal issues would definitely be clarified by the ECJ. The BGH has not yet considered an ECJ referral to be necessary. The relevant questions had been answered, it said in April.